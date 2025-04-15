Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is actively trying to reduce the wage bill at Old Trafford in an effort to free up funds.

United currently have the second-highest wage bill in the Premier League as they are spending £172.4million-per-year on player salaries.

Despite the high wage bill, United are suffering their worst-ever Premier League campaign in 2024/25 and they will overhaul their squad in the summer.

We’ve taken a look at the 10 players most linked with a move away from Old Trafford and how much the club would save in yearly wages if they all left.

Casemiro – £18.2m

Casemiro joined United from Real Madrid in the summer of 2022 and put pen to paper on a four-year contract worth £350,000-per-week.

The Brazil international is the highest-paid player at Old Trafford and the fourth-highest earner across the entire Premier League.

TEAMtalk understands that his deal is one example of the kind of transfer that left Ratcliffe and his team bemused when they acquired United.

While the 33-year-old has gradually worked his way back into the team in recent weeks, United are still determined to part ways with him at the end of the season.

He has been linked with a number of Saudi Pro League sides and United will save £18.2million if the midfielder doesn’t fulfil the final year of his contract, which expires in 2026.

Marcus Rashford – £15.6m

After scoring 30 goals in all competitions in the 2022/23 season, Rashford was rewarded with a pay rise and a new contract worth £300,000-per-week.

But the England international failed to justify those wages over the following 18 months and was deemed surplus to requirements by Ruben Amorim.

He joined Aston Villa on loan in the January transfer window after they agreed to cover 75% of his salary and it can rise to 90% if certain performance-related bonuses are met.

The 27-year-old has started to rediscover his best form at Villa Park and they have the option to make the loan deal permanent for £40million (€46.7m / $52.9m).

In the event Villa and Rashford part ways in the summer, United have zero intention of reintegrating him back into the mix at Old Trafford.

Marcus Rashford’s first Premier League goal for Aston Villa 👊 🎥 @AVFCOfficialpic.twitter.com/Uptc5OcN0x — Premier League (@premierleague) April 3, 2025

Jadon Sancho – £13m

United spent £73million (€85.3m / $96.6m) to sign Sancho in the summer of 2021 and also shelled out a significant pay packet, giving him a four-year contract worth £250,000-per-week.

The winger struggled to replicate his Borussia Dortmund form at Old Trafford and joined Chelsea on a season-long loan deal last summer.

They are covering 40% of his wages and the loan deal includes an obligation to buy for £25million (€29.2m / $33.1m), although Chelsea can pay a £5million (€5.8m / $6.6m) fee to waive the transfer.

If Chelsea opt against signing the 25-year-old, United will still look to sell him in the summer and TEAMtalk understands that Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen are keeping tabs on his situation.

Christian Eriksen – £7.8m

United handed Eriksen a three-year deal and a £150,000-per-week salary in the summer of 2022 after securing his services on a free transfer.

The Denmark international was a key player for Erik ten Hag but has fallen out of favour under Amorim, who is seeking younger and more dynamic midfield options.

His contract at Old Trafford is set to expire at the end of the season and there have not been any discussions over a new deal.

“I haven’t heard anything from the club, and therefore I assume that the collaboration will stop – that’s how I interpret it,” he said. “I am prepared to find something new. I am fine with that. Where it will be, I haven’t decided yet.”

Victor Lindelof – £6.24m

Having joined United in the summer of 2017, Lindelof is currently the second-longest-serving player at Old Trafford after Luke Shaw.

But the Sweden international has played a bit-part role in the 2024/25 season, making just seven starts and 10 substitute appearances.

He takes home a reported £120,000-per-week but has now entered the final three months of his contract and will not be offered an extension.

Andre Onana – £6.24m

Onana replaced David de Gea at United in 2023 and signed a £120,000-per-week contract, making him the joint-fifth-highest-paid goalkeeper in the Premier League.

But he has made a series of high-profile and costly errors over the last two seasons and now faces an uncertain future at Old Trafford.

The Cameroon international reportedly has interest from Saudi Pro League sides, while United have already been linked with a number of replacements.

Antony – £5.46m

Antony arrived at United in the summer of 2022 and more than quadrupled his wages, going from £25,000-per-week at Ajax to £105,000-per-week at Old Trafford.

He endured a torrid two-and-a-half-year stint in the Premier League before completing a loan move to Real Betis, who are covering 84% of his salary.

Despite his impressive form in LaLiga, the Brazil international does not feature in Amorim’s plans and United are still looking to sell him in the summer.

Antony is on fire at the moment! 🔥 What a volley by the on-loan Manchester United man to score the opening goal 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/bSFF5zd6DH — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) February 16, 2025

Tyrell Malacia – £3.9m

The first signing of the Erik ten Hag era, Malacia joined United from Feyenoord and enjoyed a promising debut season at Old Trafford.

But his United career was derailed by a 17-month injury lay-off, and he was shipped out on loan to PSV Eindhoven in the January transfer window.

The Eredivisie side agreed to cover half of his £75,000-per-week salary and also have the option to turn the loan into a permanent deal for €10million (£8.5m / $11.3m).

Jonny Evans – £3.38m

After returning to United for a second spell, Evans made 30 appearances in all competitions in 2023/24 and his £65,000-per-week contract was extended for another year.

But the centre-back has struggled with injury problems in 2024/25 and recent reports claim that he is likely to retire from football when his contract expires in the summer.

Tom Heaton – £2.34m

Heaton is currently the third-choice goalkeeper at United and has not made a single first-team appearance since February 2023.

The 39-year-old – who has a weekly salary of £45,000 – has also entered the final three months of his contract and looks set to retire at the end of the season.

