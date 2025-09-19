Marcus Rashford is thriving at Barcelona and while his revival may appear to reflect badly on Manchester United, it’s the Red Devils who are set to benefit the most.

Rashford was among the cluster of stars who were told by Man Utd to find new clubs at the end of last season. TEAMtalk has consistently reported on Rashford’s dream move being Barcelona dating all the way back to January. Had the forward got his way, he’d have joined Hansi Flick’s side on loan back then rather than sign with Aston Villa.

In any case, Rashford’s dream came true at the second time of asking in the summer and the frontman provided a reminder of what he’s capable of when punishing Newcastle in the Champions League on Thursday night.

ICYMI: How Spanish media and Bruno Fernandes reacted to ‘Lord’ Marcus Rashford’s Barcelona heroics

Rashford’s superb brace secured all three points for Barca in the cauldron that was St. James’ Park. And speaking post-match, Barca boss Hansi Flick explained why signing Rashford was a no-brainer.

“When we got this chance, it was ok, we have to do it,” the German said. “I spoke with him before everything went the right way.

“I said: ‘I want to have you in my team’. For me, he’s an outstanding player. Also the team helps him a lot.

“We controlled the match a lot with Pedri, Frenkie De Jong, it’s not easy to press us. That gives the striker the opportunity to find the right spaces behind the opponent’s last line and in front.

“He had this strength that he can use. His speed, his control with the ball and his finishing is unbelievable.”

Rashford’s loan deal contains an option to buy worth €30m / £26m. When asked post-match how long he wants to stay with the Catalonian club, Rashford replied: “As many [seasons] as possible. We will see.

“I have to focus on trying to do my job and trying to help the team in whichever way I can.”

Why Man Utd could be the big winners

Rashford’s revival serves as the latest example of a player who struggled at Man Utd before thriving almost immediately upon leaving.

Anthony Elanga and Antony are other cases, while Scott McTominay has proven an almighty revelation at Napoli and was named Serie A’s most valuable player last season.

While that may reflect badly on Man Utd from a surface point of view, United will secretly be hoping Rashford continues to shine.

Rashford will turn 28 next month and is among Man Utd’s highest earners. The signings of Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo mean Rashford has no place back in Man Utd’s starting eleven even if he were to rediscover his top form back in England.

There is understood to be no way back for Rashford at Old Trafford, just as there wasn’t for Antony after his impressive loan spell in LaLiga last term.

The better Rashford performs, the more likely Barcelona are to activate their option to buy. And as a homegrown player, the proceeds from Rashford’s sale will be logged as pure profit on Man Utd’s books.

That, combined with shedding his colossal salary off the books will give Man Utd greater leeway to attack the market in 2026 in critical areas, such as central midfield.

Brighton’s Carlos Baleba remains the club’s No 1 target in midfield and the Seagulls already have the eye-opening figure of £115m (the same price Chelsea paid for Moises Caicedo) in mind.

