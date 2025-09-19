Manchester United have decided whether they're going to keep Ruben Amorim at the helm

According to our sources, Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim is NOT under immediate pressure and will get backing in the next window.

United are looking to extend their search for new talent, with increased emphasis on tactical adaptability.

An interesting development at Old Trafford is that TEAMtalk understands future transfer plans are having to be shaped by wider questions about the future of the team.

The club have made it clear that midfield is the standout priority and recruitment staff are actively identifying solutions.

But there is also a recognition that business cannot be limited to Amorim’s specific demands – with some doubts lingering over whether he will definitely remain in charge beyond the season.

That uncertainty is set to push United towards players who can offer versatility in their roles.

Potential additions in midfield – or defence, which is also being considered ahead of January – should be capable of thriving under different tactical set-ups, ensuring the rebuild continues no matter who ends up in the dugout.

A dilemma at the heart of discussions will be whether to target an established, top-level midfielder who can lift standards instantly – or to seize the opportunity in January to invest in an emerging star with long-term upside.

United’s summer business focused on a new goalkeeper and added attacking depth, but insiders stress that the squad is still some way from complete and a more thorough overhaul will be carried out over the next two windows.

Midfield stars eyed

TEAMtalk reported throughout the summer that Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba was one of the main targets at Old Trafford, but United were unable to land him.

Sources believe the club will still try to land the midfielder, who is their dream target, in 2026.

We have learned that a summer transfer is the most likely for Baleba, after the pursuit of Elliot Anderson in January.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that with Amorim given funds, a close eye will be kept on Anderson in hopes of landing him in the winter, though Nottingham Forest might not be willing to let go.

Another option is Adam Wharton, though prior to the World Cup, TEAMtalk is aware it’s unlikely he’ll be moving.

Man Utd round-up: Hojlund half way out

Rasmus Hojlund was loaned out to Napoli in the summer and scored on his debut for the Italian club. Fabrizio Romano has revealed it’s felt he will be making a permanent move there.

He said: “The feeling they have internally at Man Utd is that the [conditional] obligation to buy for Rasmus Hojlund will be triggered.”

Meanwhile, Romano has revealed, in the same vein as TEAMtalk, that United have not started negotiations with any other managers, as they have “respect” for Amorim and want to see him come good.

And, it’s reported that Al-Nassr will ‘spare no expense’ to land Casemiro on a free transfer in the summer.

