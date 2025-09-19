Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is aware of the decision that William Saliba will make regarding his future amid interest from Real Madrid, according to a Spanish report, as comments from Martin Keown and Jurrien Timber suggest that the Gunners already have their next big defensive star.

Despite signing Dean Huijsen from Bournemouth in the summer transfer window, Real Madrid are keen on making more defensive additions. Antonio Rudiger is out of contract at Los Blancos at the end of the season and so is David Alaba, with manager Xabi Alonso keen on getting younger stars who can take the team forward.

Sources have told TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Dean Jones, that Madrid are keen on signing Liverpool centre-back Ibrahima Konate.

Konate is out of contract at Liverpool at the end of the season and has already turned down three offers of a new deal from the defensive Premier League champions.

TEAMtalk understands that Tottenham Hotspur and Netherlands international central defender Micky van de Ven is also on Madrid’s radar.

William Saliba, though, has always been Real Madrid’s ‘dream target’, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Saliba is out of contract at Arsenal in the summer of 2027, and Madrid’s plan is to either wait until then to sign the Frenchman on a free transfer or pay a modest sum at the end of the 2025/26 campaign.

However, Arsenal are determined to keep Saliba and have made him ‘an important proposal’, according to Romano.

E-Noticies has brought an update on the situation, with the Spanish news outlet claiming that Arteta is confident that Saliba will not leave.

For Arsenal manager Arteta, Saliba is ‘untouchable’, with the Gunners boss not even considering opening any talks over a transfer.

The report added that, with Arsenal working on a new deal for the 24-year-old, ‘Arteta knows that Saliba will not leave the Emirates’.

IN DEPTH 🔴⚪ Arsenal wages: Top 10 highest-paid players after Gyokeres and Eze signings

Cristhian Mosquera is the next big Arsenal defensive star

While much has been made about Saliba and his partnership with Gabriel at the heart of the Arsenal defence over the years, Cristhian Mosquera is fast emerging as a massive star for the Gunners.

The 21-year-old centre-back joined Arsenal from Valencia in the summer transfer window and has made four appearances already for the north London club this season.

Mosquera has filled in nicely for Arsenal in the absence of Saliba, with club legend Martin Keown and team-mate Jurrien Timber raving about him.

Keown told TNT Sports after Arsenal’s win against Athletic Bilbao in the Champions League in midweek: “I think it’s a good purchase.

“He’s in the same DNA as Saliba and Gabriel. I didn’t know if (Jakub) Kiwior was quite at the level of the other two if I’m being honest.

“This fella…mobile, quick, strong. There’s a lot more to come, and he’s put in some brilliant performances.”

Timber noted: “He does amazing especially as he’s still so young. The way he’s come in, he makes it look so easy for himself, winning his duels and on the ball as well.

“It’s great to have him next to me and I think he has a huge future ahead of him as well.”

Latest Arsenal news: Martinelli truth, playmaker’s value soars

Trusted journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed how Arsenal truly feel about Gabriel Martinelli, who scored against Athletic Bilbao in the Champions League in midweek after being linked with moves away from the Emirates Stadium.

Real Madrid have reacted after learning how much Arsenal have offered William Saliba in wages in order to keep him at the Emirates Stadium in the long run.

An attacking midfielder that Arsenal wanted to sign before Andrea Berta was appointed as the Gunners’ sporting director is now valued at €150million by his club.

POLL: Who was the best signing Arsenal made under Edu?