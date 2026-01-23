Manchester United are still doing due diligence on manager targets for next season, but David Ornstein believes Michael Carrick can put himself in contention for the permanent role, even if he could be hamstrung by a problem that has been years in the making.

Carrick has been appointed United manager on a contract until the end of the season following the sacking of Ruben Amorim, and his tenure couldn’t have started any better.

The Red Devils ran out 2-0 winners over rivals Manchester City in his first game in charge, and we have reported how Carrick is confident that he can lead his team to Champions League qualification.

United currently sit fifth in the Premier League table, just one point behind fourth-placed Liverpool. How the rest of the season develops will be crucial in determining whether club legend Carrick stays for the long-term.

Speaking exclusively to The Transfers Podcast, elite reporter Ornstein explains why he believes Carrick could secure the United manager’s job long-term.

But he also calls for caution – adding that things could still change dramatically by the end of the campaign.

“Michael Carrick could play himself into contention. Now, many have said you can’t repeat what happened with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. He could do well, but then [ultimately] you’ve got to make the change,” Ornstein said.

“I don’t think it’s that binary. I think: run your process, start speaking to available coaches now. If you can, coaches who are in work, as long as it doesn’t break rules with their employers.

“Speak to those who are in international jobs, run your data analysis, crunch the numbers, look at your stylistic fits. Like they did last time, when it was ultimately [Thomas] Tuchel, and [Roberto] De Zerbi who got to the end [of the United manager race].

“But in and amongst them were [Thomas] Frank and [Mauricio] Pochettino, and others. Xavi is also always linked to Manchester United.

“You know, you’ve got all of these people that you’ve got weeks and months now to study, and Michael Carrick could play himself into contention.

“That may mean that he emerges as a proper contender as they really bring it to the boil and the summer arrives.

“Or, he may phase out in their mind, in his own mind, like maybe he doesn’t want to take this on at that time.

“I don’t think there’s anything firm at this time. I just think, do your work, get on with the things that you should be doing, to give yourself the best chance of an appointment.”

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Man Utd are ‘not the attraction they once were’

However, while United’s supporters are rightly hopeful for the future, Ornstein does not that the club has not got the pulling power it once did when it comes to signing player.

He notes how rivals Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool all have the upper hand for attracting players at the moment, something that could hamper them in this month’s transfer windows, and the summer.

“United are not the attraction they once were. We’re going quite historic now, where, if Manchester United came calling, you were going [to join], Ornstein added, as posted on X by The Transfers Podcast.

“There was no question under Sir Alex Ferguson. So they kept signing the best Premier League or English players there were. And I thought that would have continued with Harry Kane and Declan Rice, because they had the chance to sign them both.

“But it hasn’t really materialized like that. And I think the most recent example is [Antoine] Semenyo, who Manchester United were there for, and he decided to join Manchester City.

“You’ve got players who know that they’ll have a greater chance of success elsewhere at the moment, whether it be at City, Arsenal, perhaps Liverpool.

However, Ornstein does admit that if United can continue on an upwards trajectory, they could once again become a desired destination for the world’s best players.

“Those margins are quite fine, and things change quickly in football,” Ornstein added. “Bryan Mbeumo is a good example. So I don’t think their having major struggles in attracting people to join, and understandably so.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.