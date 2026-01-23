Door swings wide open for Tottenham striker swoop after Aston Villa switch targets

Jean-Philippe Mateta’s future at Crystal Palace appears increasingly uncertain as the January transfer window enters its final days, although events at Aston Villa have seemingly opened the door to a potential Tottenham Hotspur switch – on one condition.

The 28-year-old France international has made it abundantly clear to the club that he wishes to depart Selhurst Park this month, frustrated by what he perceives as broken promises over contract talks, recruitment strategy, and the team’s long-term ambitions.

With 18 months remaining on his current deal until summer 2027, Palace are holding firm on a valuation of around £35-40million. Despite this, the striker’s determination to seek a fresh challenge — ideally in the Premier League or Serie A — has sparked a multi-club pursuit.

Villa were actively working on a deal and had agreed personal terms with Mateta. Unai Emery’s side, chasing European qualification and needing added firepower up front, view the powerful forward as an ideal fit to bolster their attack. However, they are now closing on former Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham and the chances of Mateta moving to Villa Park are falling flat.

With that in mind, the door has now seemingly opened to other suitors for his signature in the closing days of the window.

Tottenham are marked as ones to watch for his signature as Thomas Frank looks to add more of a threat up top.

A Spurs move is dependent on outgoings, though, and their interest would only intensify if Randal Kolo Muani’s loan from PSG is terminated early amid his underwhelming spell in north London.

The France international remains without a Premier League goal for the club to date, with his only two strikes coming against his parent club in the Champions League.

Tottenham do have Dominic Solanke back and among the goals after his strike against Dortmund in midweek, but Richarlison’s serious hamstring does still leave them a little short on forward options.

Juventus leading foreign suitors for Mateta

Juventus continue to show strong interest, having already tabled offers — including a loan-to-buy structure, that Palace rejected. The Turin giants are monitoring the situation closely but have yet to meet the Eagles’ demands, potentially shifting focus elsewhere if a breakthrough remains elusive.

Back to the Premier League, and Chelsea have entered the fray by making contact with Mateta’s representatives, positioning themselves for a possible late hijack. This is a situation that could develop if Palace are willing to go to around the £30 million mark.

Manchester United are long-term admirers of Mateta but Old Trafford sources insist they will not bring in anyone that would hamper the development and progression of Benjamin Sesko, meaning a move is now unlikely.

Everton also harbour long-term admiration for the former Mainz man but would likely need to offload Beto before seriously entering the race, given their financial constraints and squad priorities. Again, like Spurs, if they do manage to sell on Beto this could be a domino effect that sees them move for Mateta.

Mateta, Palace’s top scorer this season with eight Premier League goals, has impressed enough to earn senior France call-ups. His desire for regular European football and a platform to push for World Cup contention adds urgency to his wishes and his agents are working hard to secure a move.

As the deadline approaches, Palace face a reluctant decision: cash in on a key asset mid-season or risk losing him for even less in the summer. With multiple suitors circling and the player adamant about leaving, a move seems probable if terms align swiftly.

