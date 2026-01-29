Manchester United have been considering making a late striker signing this month but have missed out on a target, while an exciting Bundesliga left-back has been shortlisted by the Red Devils.

The atmosphere at the club is overwhelmingly positive following the appointment of Michael Carrick as interim boss, who’s led the team to back-to-back victories over Manchester City and Liverpool.

But there is still an acceptance that a squad rebuild is required for United to compete for trophies on all fronts again, and the striker position has come into focus recently.

Joshua Zirkzee has been heavily linked with moves away, and the Red Devils have made enquiries in recent days about one of Ligue 1’s most exciting forwards.

However, they are set to miss out on him, as he’s agreed a deal to move elsewhere in a shock twist.

Man Utd miss out on striker as deal agreed

United have been considering signing a striker this month amid the ongoing uncertainty surrounding Joshua Zirkzee, who remains a target for Roma and other clubs.

The Red Devils would only allow Zirkzee to leave mid-season if they bring in a replacement, and one player they are admirers of is Rennes striker Mohamed Kader Meite.

United internally discussed the possibility of signing Kader Meite and made contact with the player’s entourage.

We understand that Crystal Palace, Chelsea, Tottenham, Aston Villa, Newcastle, Brentford and Brighton and Hove Albion have all been sending scouts to watch the teenager in action.

However, despite the Premier League admiration, Saudi club Al-Hilal are set to win the race.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, revealed on January 21 that Meite had doubts about moving to Saudi Arabia, but he has now been convinced to join Al-Hilal.

That has been confirmed by Fabrizio Romano, who posted on X: “Kader Meite to Al Hilal, here we go! Agreement in place with Rennes and also player side right now.

“Fee around €30m, 18 year old talent picks Al Hilal and Simone Inzaghi’s project seen as ideal step despite approaches from Premier League clubs. Meite set for medical next.”

With this in mind, United must look elsewhere if they are to make a last-ditch striker signing this month.

However, the signs now point towards Michael Carrick’s side instead rebuffing advances for Joshua Zirkzee.

Exciting Bundesliga left-back targeted

Meanwhile, United are looking to sign a new left-back and we have revealed that they sent senior scouts to Germany on Wednesday night to watch Eintracht Frankfurt left-back Nathaniel Brown.

Brown is tied to Frankfurt until 2030, yet sources close to the Bundesliga club expect him to move on this summer. Any deal is likely to cost in excess of £40million (€46m / $55m), with Frankfurt braced for significant Premier League interest.

The 22-year-old has notched one goal and six assists in 27 appearances across all competitions this season. He’s earned two caps for Germany already, and is only expected to improve.

United are one of Brown’s biggest admirers and as we have previously reported, they are considering signing a new left-back after Patrick Dorgu has performed well as a winger recently.

The Red Devils will continue to monitor him closely as they assess whether to formalise their interest ahead of the summer window.

Tottenham are also interested in Brown, and more clubs are likely to join the race ahead of the summer window.

THREE top midfield targets confirmed as FIVE ruled out

In other news, United have decided on their three primary targets ahead of a major summer midfield rebuild, while five other stars they’ve been tracking have been ruled out by the club’s top brass.

United’s head of negotiations, Matt Hargreaves, involved in several rounds of talks with director of football, Jason Wilcox, over the merits of bringing in a new midfielder this window.

James Garner, Joao Gomes, Tyler Adams, Wilfred Ndidi and Ruben Neves, all of whom could have been available this month, were discussed by Hargreaves and Wilcox.

However, United ultimately decided to keep their powder dry, and wait to move for one of their top three targets in the summer.

The trio in question are Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton, Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson and Brighton’s Carlos Baleba, as previously confirmed by TEAMtalk back in early December.

