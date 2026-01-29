Manchester United have contemplated a late move for Wolves midfielder Joao Gomes, who is understood to be open to leaving Molineux this month if the right opportunity presents itself, as TEAMtalk sources reveal updates on two more Old Trafford-linked stars.

Gomes, 24, is a key player for Wolves and has played in all but one of their 23 Premier League games this season, but the club’s struggles have put his future in the spotlight.

With Wolves bottom of the Premier League and a near-impossible 17-point gap to bridge to get to safety, sources indicate that Gomes has been pondering a change.

United, who, as we have consistently reported, are keen to add two central midfielders to their squad in 2026, have been heavily linked with a move for the Brazilian.

However, there is a growing expectation they will hold out on signing a midfielder in this window.

They have been linked with the likes of Wilfried Ndidi and Ruben Neves as alternates – and in recent days the situation of Gomes is understood to have cropped up again.

But United are expected to hold onto their cash for now and invest it at the end of this season instead…

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Michael Carrick backs United stars as transfer call made

United believe the appointment of Michael Carrick has saved their season and they have faith that he can achieve Champions League football with the squad he has.

As reported previously, Carrick himself is happy with the players he has at his disposal and will not be discouraged if no new faces arrive this window.

Either way, they have been planning to let the situation play out and then go into the summer market in a major way.

Securing Champions League football will also give them a boosted transfer kitty to spend. They are currently on track to achieving qualification as they third fourth in the Premier League table.

We revealed back in early December that United’s top three midfield targets are Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson, Brighton’s Carlos Baleba and Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton.

The trio still top the shortlist, but luring any of them from their respective clubs has proved impossible this month.

The likes of Kobbie Mainoo, Casemiro (who’ll leave at the season’s end), and Manuel Ugarte will instead be entrusted with pulling the strings in midfield for the remainder of the campaign.

Man Utd latest: De Zerbi sack puts Red Devils on alert / Hojlund update

Meanwhile, reports from France suggest that Marseille manager Roberto de Zerbi is in ‘serious danger’ of being sacked after his side were eliminated from the Champions League on Wednesday.

My colleague, Fraser Fletcher, has reported previously that United are admirers of De Zerbi, and the ex-Brighton man would jump at the chance to move to Old Trafford if it arises.

In other news, we have revealed that United remain confident that loanee Rasmus Hojlund will join Napoli permanently.

Under the terms of Hojlund’s loan move, the transfer will become permanent for £38million (€44m / $52m) provided Napoli qualify for next season’s Champions League.

That scenario is no longer guaranteed, but sources at United insist there is no sense of alarm.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.