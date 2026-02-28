Manchester United are in talks with Nottingham Forest over bringing Murillo to Old Trafford, according to a source, as TEAMtalk reveals that he is the third Tricky Trees player that the Red Devils’ co-owners, INEOS, are keen on.

On February 15, 2026, our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported Man Utd’s interest in signing Murillo from Nottingham Forest in the summer transfer window. Sources have told us that the Red Devils have scouted Murillo ‘extensively’.

Our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, subsequently reported on February 26, 2026, that Murillo’s ‘left-footedness makes him an appealing fit’ for Man Utd’s ‘defensive need’.

Fletcher reported that Forest, who are in danger of getting relegated to the Championship, are increasingly likely’ to sell the Brazil international defender if they offers of £60m-£70m (up to €80m, $94.4m).

Brazilian outlet, RTI Esporte, has backed our claim, reporting that Forest want at least €70m (£61.4m, $82.7m) for the 23-year-old, who has established himself as one of the best defenders in the Premier League.

Another source, albeit a less reliable one, has claimed that Man Utd are now in talks with Forest over a summer deal for Murillo.

The X account with over 700,000 followers and run by a team of five top journalists posted on the platform at 9:45pm on February 27, 2026: “Exclusive: Manchester United are locked in talks with Nottingham Forest regarding a summer move for Murillo.

“We understand the player is keen to play for one of the big clubs in England.”

The account was cited by The Athletic journalist David Ornstein in the summer of 2025, and although some of its reporting is noteworthy, it does have a reputation for being notorious at times.

Man Utd want Morgan Gibbs-White and Elliot Anderson – sources

While we wait for other sources to back the claim that Man Utd and Forest are in talks over Murillo, TEAMtalk can confirm that the Red Devils are keen on signing Morgan Gibbs-White and Elliot Anderson from the Reds, too.

On February 25, 2026, Fraser Fletcher reported that Man Utd are looking at a possible deal for Gibbs-White.

Sources have told us that should Forest get relegated from the Premier League, then the midfielder will 100% leave.

There are suggestions that Gibbs-White’s contract at Forest has a release clause of £80m (€91.2m, $108m) for clubs playing in the Champions League.

Man Utd are in a strong position to qualify for Europe’s premier club competition next season under interim-manager Michael Carrick.

We also understand that Man Utd are ready to pay big money to Forest for Elliot Anderson.

The former Newcastle United midfielder is one of the top targets for INEOS this summer.

However, our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Manchester City believe that Anderson will move to the Etihad Stadium instead.

We have been informed by sources close to the situation that Man City are of the belief that they are in pole position to secure the services of Anderson.

