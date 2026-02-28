Manchester United are set to offload one of their stars, whose talks with a European giant are ‘very advanced’, per reliable reporter Fabrizio Romano, while the Red Devils are pushing to complete the signing of a ‘rapid’ defender.

The Red Devils have the chance to go third in the Premier League table when they face Crystal Palace at Old Trafford tomorrow, and interim manager Michael Carrick deserves huge credit after leading his team to five wins and a draw from six matches so far.

While it’s still unclear whether Carrick will be United manager beyond this season, plans for the summer transfer window are being made behind the scenes, and a full agreement on one transfer isn’t far away.

Man Utd star’s exit ‘very advanced’

This week has seen big developments regarding the future of Marcus Rashford, who signed for Barcelona on a season’s loan last summer after falling out of favour with the now sacked Ruben Amorim.

The 28-year-old forward has made a big impact for the Catalans, notching 10 goals and 13 assists in 34 appearances for the club so far.

Barcelona have the option to sign Rashford permanently for €30million (£26m, $35m) as per their loan agreement with United, and as we have consistently reported, the England international is very keen to stay.

Now, according to Romano, Barcelona are closing on a full agreement with Rashford and with talks now advanced over personal terms on a permanent transfer. But, the Catalans are still haggling on the fee, as they’re keen to pay less than the €30million clause.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano said: “Barcelona have been making huge progress in recent weeks to keep Marcus Rashford at the club beyond this season. Rashford is on loan at Barcelona from Man Utd, but there is a buy option clause of €30million.

“Barcelona are in very advanced talks with Rashford and his camp over personal terms. So over a permanent transfer in the summer. Rashford is happy at Barcelona, and the club want him to stay.

“He can play as a winger, as a striker, can be a reference for the present and the future of the club. Barcelona are working hard and making huge progress in terms of the contract with Marcus Rashford.

“Working on a deal with Man United is going to take some time before we understand the financial solution. Barcelona would like to reduce the 30 million euros request, while United insist on the 30 million euros buy option to be activated for Rashford or nothing.”

Wilcox wants ‘rapid’ defender at Old Trafford

Meanwhile, United’s director of football, Jason Wilcox, is reportedly ‘trying’ to sign an exciting young centre-back who’s been flourishing in the Norwegian top flight.

The Red Devils are considering bringing in a new central defender in the summer, despite the fact that Harry Maguire is likely to sign a short-term contract extension, with his current deal expiring in the summer.

The target in question is Tromso’s 19-year-old defensive sensation Abubacarr Sedi Kinteh. The ‘rapid left-sided centre-back’ has been attracting admiring glances from ‘elite clubs’ in Europe, per reports.

Tromso are said to be demanding around £4million (€4.5m, $5.4m) for the Gambian international, who is also able to play as a left-back.

Wilcox is spearheading United’s pursuit and the club are ‘preparing to organise a trip to Norway’ in the beginning of March to follow the teenager closely.

Chelsea, Ajax and PSV are also interested in the Gambian gem, but Man Utd have ‘earned an advantage’.

What has ‘attracted’ Man Utd to Kinteh is his ‘combination’ of being ‘an old-style stopper and a modern playmaker’.

The Red Devis view the young defender as ‘an investment to strengthen Michael Carrick’s side’.

Man City hit Man Utd with major blow

In other news, TEAMtalk transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has revealed in an update today that while United remain huge admirers of Nottingham Forest star Elliot Anderson, they are at serious risk of missing out.

Instead, we understand that Manchester City believe they are in pole position to land the talented 23-year-old in the summer.

United, therefore, look set to be forced to look elsewhere as they continue to prioritise a midfield revamp in the next transfer window.

