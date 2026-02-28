Arsenal are in the mix to sign Atletico Madrid forward Julian Alvarez this summer, but Barcelona pose a serious threat, with a Catalan chief suggesting a move to the Camp Nou is very possible.

Alvarez, 26, joined Atletico in a move worth around £82million in the summer of 2024, and has notched 42 goals and 14 assists in 94 appearances for the Spanish club.

However, TEAMtalk transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has revealed that Alvarez is pushing for a move away from the Metropolitano Stadium.

We have long reported that a switch to Barcelona, to play under Hansi Flick, is Alvarez’s preference, but a Premier League return hasn’t been ruled out.

If coming back to England, sources indicate the Argentine international would pursue a move to London, with Arsenal and Chelsea among his confirmed suitors.

As we exclusively revealed, Arsenal and Chelsea have both been receiving ‘weekly updates’ from Alvarez’s representatives as they try to put themselves in the strongest possible position to sign him in the summer.

Barcelona would be frontrunners should they be in a position to be able to afford a move for Alvarez, however, and a fresh update has emerged on that topic…

Barcelona ‘looking’ for ‘top striker’ amid Alvarez interest

Ferran Olive, Barcelona’s treasurer under president Joan Laporta, has been asked if the LaLiga giants are in a position to sign a top striker.

“Barcelona is in a position to do so,” Olive told Culemania. “In fact, Barcelona is currently looking for a top striker.”

Olive was also questioned on Robert Lewandowksi’s future, and whether Barcelona will offer him a contract extension, with his current deal expiring at the season’s end.

“No, not in principle,” Olive replied. “I would say no.”

This may indicate that Lewandowski will be allowed to leave the club as a free agent, and therefore his reported wages of around £350,000 per week would no longer be on the books.

The 37-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to MLS side Chicago Fire.

Lewandowski’s exit give Barcelona some much-needed financial wiggle room and allow them to finance a move for Alvarez, which would come as a blow to Arsenal and Mikel Arteta’s transfer plans.

Should it be a choice of the clubs for Alvarez, it is our understanding that he would not hesitate to pick Barcelona.

