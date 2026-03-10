Michael Carrick is firmly on track to being named the next Manchester United manager

Manchester United have indicated internally that Michael Carrick is firmly in contention to become the club’s next permanent head coach, but the hierarchy remain determined that any appointment will only be made after a full and exhaustive search, TEAMtalk understands.

Carrick was installed as interim boss in January and has overseen a remarkable turnaround in fortunes at Manchester United, which has seen the club collect six wins and suffer just one loss in his eight games at the helm. In that short period, the 44-year-old has revitalised performances and results, with United now firmly in the mix for a Champions League qualification spot.

Despite that impressive run, the club’s leadership are taking a measured approach and are refraining from both an announcement any time soon and a public acceptance that Carrick is indeed the forerunner for the job.

To that end, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that director of football Jason Wilcox has made it clear to ownership, players, supporters and Carrick himself that the next permanent appointment will only be made once a thorough process has been completed.

Wilcox is leading the search, working closely with United CEO Omar Berrada and head of recruitment Christopher Vivell. The trio are currently assessing the managerial market while simultaneously building the long-term football structure around the club’s next head coach.

TEAMtalk transfer insider Graeme Bailey has spoken with sources inside Old Trafford to assess Carrick’s current standing and the likelihood of him landing the job permanently.

“United love Michael Carrick, they are really, really excited by him and what he has done,” Bailey revealed.

“But they don’t want to get carried away, just as many accused them of doing with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

“But this feels very different. There is a real belief that Carrick could be nearing perfection for the club going forward.”

However, despite the positivity surrounding Carrick’s work, United’s recruitment leadership are determined not to rush the decision.

“And whilst Jason Wilcox is very happy, he isn’t resting on his laurels, he is not patting himself on the back,” Bailey continued.

“He and Christopher Vivell are doing work on the market, talking to possible options and laying out the foundations of the club going forward.

“At the same time they are talking to the players, staff around the club and they are so pleased with the progress that has been achieved with Michael and his coaching staff.”

Per the Manchester United Evening News, United could look to two of the game’s biggest-name coaches before settling on Carrick.

However, with all the indicators now pointing towards the 44-year-old interim taking the job full-time, Bailey also confirmed that United are pleased with the progress being made behind the scenes in the managerial search, which has allowed them to start turning significant attention towards their summer transfer plans.

“United are happy with how the search is going and that has helped them turn their focus to the summer transfer front and they are building,” Bailey explained.

“A mobile defensive midfielder is a top target, as we already know, whilst a second midfielder could also be added, especially if they move on from someone like Manuel Ugarte.

“They want another forward, a dynamic player who can play off the left but also across the frontline, especially i,f say Joshua Zirkzee is sold, which looks likely. They are also looking at left-back and maybe another central defender.”

For now, though, the club are deliberately avoiding publicly positioning Carrick as the frontrunner.

“As it stands, United will not even name Carrick as favourite,” Bailey explained.

“But speaking to people in and around the club, they are really excited about what the future could hold.”

The cautious approach comes after the difficult chapter involving former boss Ruben Amorim, which left United determined to ensure their next managerial appointment is made with complete clarity and long-term planning.

Carrick’s impact has undeniably strengthened his candidacy, but United’s leadership are adamant that the final decision will only come once every possible option has been fully evaluated.

