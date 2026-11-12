Romano gives Pochettino to Man Utd ‘Here we go’ soon with swift details emerging on January transfer plans

Manchester United’s appointment of Mauricio Pochettino as their new manager is essentially done, with a ‘Here we go’ expected soon, according to Fabrizio Romano, who has revealed when the departing USA coach will formally arrive and having revealed details on the exciting conversations already being held with regard to January signings.

United, stranded 18th in the Premier League with just one league win all season, have turned to the 54-year-old Argentine in their hour of need.

He quickly shot to favouritism overnight on Sunday following the crazy 4-4 draw with Aston Villa that confirmed the club’s worst-ever start to the season, which simply left the club with no choice but to call time on Michael Carrick’s reign.

With Pochettino having reached an agreement in principle, our transfer correspondent Graeme Bailey has revealed the four trusted allies that the Argentine will bring with him to Old Trafford and in the roles they will play under the new regime.

That full agreement is effectively already done and should become official in the next few days, per Romano, who has revealed he is expected to lead the United States in their two international games this week before departing for England.

Providing an update on his situation, the journalist told his YouTube channel: “There is an expectation internally at the U.S. men’s national team that Mauricio Pochettino can complete this international break in charge of the U.S. men’s national team and then travel to England and take over at Manchester United.

“Let’s see if this will be the final verdict. But the expectation as of tonight [Wednesday] is for Pochettino to be in charge of the next few games with the USA and then join Man Utd.

“Also, out of respect for the U.S. men national team, because obviously to find a solution now with the games upcoming in the next few days would be difficult to find another obviously another alternative. And so Pochettino is ready to help for the next few games, and then sign with United.

“The agreement between Mauricio Pochettino, his lawyers, and Manchester United is done. Verbally agreed, closed, completed. So the contract, the staff, everything. They are closing on every single detail.

“Pochettino said yes in the afternoon. The contract was ready in the evening, night, and now working on the formal steps.

“Man Utd made an approach with the U.S. National Team Federation to have a conversation on all the details about the release clause. Obviously, United were made aware of the $10 million release clause of Mauricio Pochettino in the conversation they had with his camp, with his lawyers.

“In case they want to get also some members of the staff of Mauricio Pochettino, Manchester United will also have to pay a little bit more. That’s not a difference from $10m to $15m, or from $10m to $20m, but still a little bit of money to get part of the staff of Mauricio Pochettino.”

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Pochettino has already discussed January transfers at Man Utd

That update will come as a blow for United, with Pochettino only having a maximum of three days to take up the job before the trip to face Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday November 22.

And although Pochettino’s feet are not yet under the table, conversations have already been held over what needs to be added to the squad in the January transfer window, with the club expected to be active.

Romano added: “In the first meetings they will have with the club, they will discuss, and that’s something they already mentioned in the first contacts they had between Pochettino United; they already said very soon we will have specific meetings regarding the January transfer window.

“He’s not the kind of manager who says, ‘Okay, give me the players, I will take care of them’. Pochettino is very good also at taking care of what he has.

“He’s a coach who, especially at Tottenham, showed that he can do very good things with players that are not constantly changing.

“But at the same time, Pochettino likes to be involved. Pochettino likes to have his say, and in this case, I expect Pochettino to be involved with Man United because they need to change.

“Already in January, they need to do something. Could be two, could be three, could be one. I don’t know. We will see. But United will sign players in January. I can guarantee that because that’s part of the strategy at the club, regardless of who’s going to be the coach.

“Now, with Pochettino, who’s a manager who likes to be involved, I think this is going to be the direction of travel. So we will be following that because obviously it’s an important part of the story.”

Pochettino has already shortlisted three Premier League targets to strengthen the team in central defence, per a report on Wednesday, while a new right-back is also seen as an ideal.

The new boss will also be granted the final say on the surprise signing of an American star, who is also under consideration for a move to Old Trafford.

However, David Ornstein has been left perplexed by the goings-on at Old Trafford, revealing a bizarre double INEOS U-turn over the Argentine’s appointment.