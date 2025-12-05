Kobbie Mainoo now has 12 sides after him

Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo has 12 clubs tracking him after Ruben Amorim revealed why he’s not playing him, labelled ‘bulls**t’ by Paul Scholes.

Mainoo has played just 261 minutes for United this season. He’s started a grand total of zero Premier League games this term and in the last two he’s picked up just one minute of action.

With the Red Devils struggling at 1-1 in the late stages of Thursday’s eventual draw with West Ham, Mainoo was left to sit and watch from the bench.

Afterwards, Amorim posed to reporters what attacking spark he could have introduced, and laughed when Mainoo’s name was brought up.

That has only added fuel to suggestions that he’d be better off leaving United for another club.

If he is to do that, the Daily Mail reports there are as many as 12 clubs waiting in the wings to take him on board.

Napoli are named, and the rest of the clubs are in either Italy, England, Germany or Spain – each wanting a loan deal for the midfielder.

Scholes takes aim at Amorim ‘bulls**t’

Amorim’s response to Mainoo’s lack of minutes has not gone down well with United legend Scholes.

Indeed, the United boss said after the West Ham game: “I consider him a starter, just like the other players.”

Scholes responded on Instagram: ‘Bulls**t. The kid is being ruined, not being played in a team that can’t control a game of football. Hate seeing home grown players leave but it’s probably best for him now. Enough is enough.’

Scholes himself was thrown into the United team as a youngster and thrived, but Mainoo is not being given the same luxury.

Man Utd round-up: Gomes move off

It has been suggested of late that United are looking into a move for Wolves midfielder Joao Gomes.

However, insider Laurie Whitwell has suggested it’s unlikely that the Red Devils move for him in January, with Elliot Anderson instead the most likely to be pursued.

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk have learned that United are one of a number of clubs keeping a close eye on Ecuador winger Nilson Angulo, of Anderlecht.

There’s potential competition from Tottenham and other Premier League clubs for his services.