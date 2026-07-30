AC Milan want to sign a record-breaking Arsenal star, which could see Ruben Amorim snatch the Gunners man after having made contact for the signing.

The Gunners are not opposed to losing a number of their stars this summer. Having already seen Leandro Trossard depart, there’s also been speculation surrounding the likes of Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli and Ethan Nwaneri.

TEAMtalk has previously revealed there are clubs keen on Nwaneri, the youngest-ever Premier League player, and Matteo Moretto has now revealed AC Milan are at the head of the push.

He said on YouTube: “He’s a very interesting player. He’s a player with great technical qualities. He’s that type of profile and player that interests Milan. There have been contacts.

“Milan is making enquiries to understand the situation with Ethan Nwaneri.

“I can add that there are other clubs interested in Nwaneri, so watch out for the competition, because it is cutthroat. Competition that takes you to Germany with Leipzig.

“There are two Premier League clubs, like Fulham and Everton, who are very interested in Ethan Nwaneri. Arsenal is open to a possible departure for this lad. A permanent deal would be better, Arsenal would potentially listen to offers.

“He is definitely not an untouchable player.”

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More clubs keen on Nwaneri

TEAMtalk was aware of Everton interest back in May, who sources stated were alongside Newcastle, Aston Villa, Coventry and Ipswich in the Premier League.

However, at the time, sources suggested it was Como who were most interested in Nwaneri.

Part of the reason for their interest was the expected departure of Nico Paz, who they have since re-signed from Real Madrid.

The Italian club were willing to discuss a variety of avenues, including a loan with an option to buy or a permanent deal.

Whether or not they remain interested in Nwaneri given they still have Paz in their squad is unclear.

However, one thing that is evident, which Moretto reported, is that Arsenal are open to letting their midfield man leave this summer.

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