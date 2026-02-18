Manchester United could be involved in two big La Liga moves in the summer

Manchester United are said to be leading the race for a Real Madrid star, ahead of a few Premier League rivals, while they are stamping their authority in terms of the permanent transfer of Marcus Rashford to Barcelona.

United have bounced back from their struggles in recent seasons and are now battling to remain in the top four. With a squad of competent players on song, the Red Devils will want to slowly add more quality.

Moves in the midfield are most expected in the summer, but there are other areas which United are seemingly looking to improve.

Per a recent report, the final third of the pitch is one that the Red Devils want to see more talent in.

United leading for Endrick

As per Spanish outlet Fichajes, Real Madrid man Endrick, currently on loan at Lyon, is in their sights.

It’s reported that United are ‘leading the race’ for the Brazilian, ahead of many Premier League and European suitors.

The transfer is reportedly seen as a ‘unique market opportunity’ by the Manchester club.

Further to that, given Endrick’s struggles, which led him to make a loan move away from the club in January, they feel the forward will be open to moving on permanently.

No easy Rashford transfer

Business in Spain could be frequent for United in the summer, as there is an expectation that forward man Rashford will be on his way out the door permanently, in a move to current loan club Barcelona.

The Spanish giants have the option to make the Englishman’s loan permanent for £26million, though there is a suggestion that they want to negotiate a lower fee.

United, though, will not give Barca an easier move than the one they already have on the table.

As many as three outlets have provided updates on that situation. ESPN reports United are ‘unwilling’ to reduce their asking price and ‘expect to receive the full fee’ while the Daily Mail suggests the club are ‘puzzled’ by the speculation of negotiation.

Finally, the Independent insists that Barcelona will ‘have to pay the amount agreed’ or there won’t be a deal.

Tonali wants United

Elsewhere, after links between United and Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali – with TEAMtalk learning the Red Devils would have to wait to see if the Italian midfielder wants to remain in the Premier League, an update has suggested he does indeed want to remain.

Not only that, but it’s suggested that Old Trafford is his preferred landing spot.

Keith Wyness told Football Insider: “Look, I do think he has got a good relationship with Eddie Howe, but I don’t think that’s going to change the fact that I do believe Tonali will be moving this summer.

“And I think Man United are still the club that I think he’s got his sights on, and they’ve got sights on him. So I’m afraid that, you know, yes, everybody’s going to be saying nice things right now, because why would you upset the apple cart at this stage in the season?

“And I do think he has a good relationship. I think Tonali is well respected by the fans. Those goals were excellent at the weekend. But still, I do think he’s going to be making that move in the summer.”

