Liverpool have begun plotting a raid on Tottenham for a thriving star after receiving an answer on the pursuit of a fellow midfielder from a European giant, TEAMtalk sources state.

The Reds are not the dominant side they were last season under Arne Slot. After winning the Premier League at a canter last term, they’ll be hard pressed to get into the top four this campaign.

That won’t do for one of the country’s most successful clubs, and as such the Anfield hierarchy are on the hunt to bring in some new talent.

With speculation over the future of Alexis Mac Allister, midfield moves are increasingly being spoken about.

Liverpool have Bergvall in sight

That could lead to a raid on fellow big-six club Tottenham, and TEAMtalk insider Dean Jones has learned the Reds have registered an interest in Swedish midfielder Lucas Bergvall’s situation.

With Spurs struggling far more than Liverpool, near the Premier League drop zone, their interest in the thriving midfielder is certainly an interesting one.

It comes amid the Reds’ monitoring of emerging talent in midfields across Europe.

The fee Tottenham would ask for would be designed to deter suitors, the list of which includes Aston Villa as well as Liverpool, TEAMtalk is aware.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Reds receive Thuram answer

One of the talented midfielders in Liverpool sights is Juventus’ Khephren Thuram, who has long been admired by the club.

TEAMtalk is aware that they are bracing for disappointment in their pursuit of the Juve man, though.

Insider Graeme Bailey has learned that the Italian club are closing in on an agreement to keep Thuram with them for years to come.

Thuram himself believes in the long-term project at Juventus and has had trust placed in him by the coaching staff, making any raid very difficult.

Liverpool gutted by injury update

Liverpool midfielder Wataru Endo was recently injured when filling in at right-back for the players who naturally play there: Jeremie Frimpong and Conor Bradley.

Reds captain Virgil van Dijk has revealed the side were “really gutted” after that, suggesting that type of foot injury is difficult to take.

Van Dijk continued: “On the pitch he gives everything and you saw that in the game. It’s a big blow but we have to deal with it and we will. Hopefully it’s not going to take too long but it looks like it will be a while.”

READ MORE: The 11 players who left Liverpool last summer and how they’re faring with next step