Tottenham are the club most interested in Marcos Senesi

Tottenham are the side “most interested” in raiding a Premier League rival for a centre-back who is also being watched by Barcelona, according to an insider.

Spurs could well lose a few important players in the summer. They are 16th in the Premier League and seem hard pressed to achieve European football next season unless they win the Champions League – a pretty inconceivable feat with how they’ve been playing.

There are suggestions that centre-back pair Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven could be on their way out the door in the summer, with some big sides interested in the stars.

As a result, Tottenham are increasingly being linked with central defenders of late.

Spanish outlet Marca has heard from insider Matteo Moretto, who spoke of Atletico Madrid’s interest in Bournemouth’s Marcos Senesi, who will have Spurs to compete with.

He said: “Senesi is performing very well at Bournemouth and there are Premier League teams preparing offers.

“The team most interested is Tottenham, but there’s Borussia Dortmund and Juventus who are planning to make an offer. Barça is also very attentive to the Senesi situation.”

Barca a big presence for Senesi

TEAMtalk is aware of interest in Senesi from each of Atletico, Barca and Tottenham. Insider Graeme Bailey also heard from sources who suggested there have been discussions with Everton, Aston Villa, Newcastle and Sunderland, as well as Spurs, with the defender’s camp.

Barca are suggested to be the “most intriguing” of the potential locations for Senesi, no matter that Tottenham are believed to be pushing hardest.

A source told TEAMtalk: “There is a lot of interest in Marcos, but when Barcelona are interested, that is tough to ignore. He has not ruled out anything as yet, but fair to say Barca is a huge lure.”

Tottenham round-up: Danger for Bergvall

Tottenham are facing increased pressure from rivals wanting to sign Lucas Bergvall. Aston Villa interest has been evident and TEAMtalk have now learned that Liverpool have one eye on the Swedish midfielder.

Sources state Tottenham will set a fee for him designed to deter suitors.

Another potential outgoing transfer is that of Richarlison, with Flamengo said to be the leaders for the Brazilian, though reports have suggested Atletico Madrid are also keen on him.

Meanwhile, Tottenham will be on alert as striker target Ivan Toney has issued a “never say never” verdict on a return to the Premier League.

