Manchester United have told Barcelona they aren’t willing to consider a different price for Marcus Rashford to complete a permanent move after his loan in LaLiga, according to multiple reports.

Rashford only wanted to join Barcelona from United in the summer just gone and his stance remains the same ahead of his loan spell concluding at the end of the season. After 10 goals from 34 games so far in his new surroundings, the attention is turning to a permanent move for Rashford.

There’s one simple way it can be arranged. Barcelona have an option to buy the 28-year-old for a fee in the region of £26m.

However, recent reports have suggested they could try to negotiate a lower price with United. At the very least, TEAMtalk understand Rashford would be willing to lower his wages – which Barcelona have been covering in full this season – to make the whole package more affordable for his current club.

Another layer of uncertainty has been created by Barcelona’s upcoming presidential elections and the possible changes of personnel that could follow.

But with Rashford fixated on staying there, as sources insist he hasn’t spoken with anyone back in Manchester about a return to United, he will be anxiously waiting to discover if a deal can be done.

There has been a potential blow to his plans, though, with various outlets reporting – in what appears to have been a briefing from United – that the Red Devils are in no mood to negotiate what Rashford will cost this summer.

ESPN reported on Tuesday that United are ‘unwilling’ to lower the asking price for Rashford and ‘expect to receive the full fee’ for the move to become permanent.

In a separate report, the Daily Mail summarised that United have become ‘puzzled by speculation they are prepared to negotiate the fee’.

And The Independent also insisted from United’s perspective that Barcelona ‘will have to pay the amount agreed’ for Rashford.

So as far as business between Barcelona and United for Rashford goes, it sounds like £26m or nothing.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Man Utd playing risky Rashford game

On one hand, it’s admirable that United are standing firm on Rashford’s valuation. For a player of his ability on his day, £26m is a fair price. You could even argue he’s worth more when at his best.

But on the other hand, the inflexible approach could come back to haunt United if Barcelona don’t play ball.

The situation would be different if Rashford was willing to consider other suitors, but his heart is set on staying with Barcelona. That’s the move he will hold out for above all else.

Thus, if Barcelona insist on haggling over his valuation, the saga could drag on for longer than United would like.

Getting Rashford’s wages off the books will be pivotal to their financial plans for the 2026-27 season and beyond. Besides, unless Bruno Fernandes is sold one year before his contract expires, Rashford is one of the most marketable players United have to cash in on.

Securing that windfall as soon as possible would be ideal. If Barcelona don’t pay up, it could lead to a situation where United accept bids for Rashford from other suitors, which he is likely to have in the background.

But it’s abundantly clear where Rashford wants to play next season, so there’s a risk of him snubbing any other move and holding out for Barcelona.

United have a strong stance at the moment and it remains to be seen if Barcelona could call their bluff. But it’s not crazy to imagine a situation where United are still burdened (an unfair descriptor given his ability, but both parties are aligned on separating) with Rashford into July and beyond.

And as that time goes on, the pressure would rise on them to find a way to accommodate his exit, which might not be on ideal terms anymore.

There is the prospect of Rashford being reintegrated at Old Trafford, especially if Michael Carrick gets the manager’s job long term, but despite his affection for the club and a contract lasting until 2028, it isn’t his top priority at the moment.

And so, United will simply have to hope Barcelona stick to the figure they settled on last summer if their transfer window is to start on the right track.

Man Utd transfer news: Midfield plans; Dortmund raid

In terms of incomings at Old Trafford, United’s main focus this summer will be on midfielders, given they focused on reinvesting into their attack ahead of the current season.

There have even been recent links with a rare raid on Liverpool for Alexis Mac Allister, which has drawn a reaction from Fabrizio Romano and his revelation of their three-man shortlist.

TEAMtalk can also confirm an additional midfielder United will continue to monitor ahead of the summer.

Elsewhere, two sources have revealed United are interested in a Borussia Dortmund wing-back.