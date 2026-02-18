Nick Woltemade does NOT want to move to Bayern Munich

It has been reported by a journalist that there is ‘no truth’ that a Newcastle forward wants to ditch the club for a huge side he failed to make a transfer to in the summer.

The Magpies are having unexpected struggles at the moment. After finishing fourth, seventh and fifth in the last three seasons of the Premier League, Newcastle are currently 10th and struggling to string many good results together.

While they lost Alexander Isak in the summer, they gained Nick Woltemade, who hit the ground running and scored seven Premier League goals before the halfway point in the season.

But he’s not scored in any of the last nine league games and German outlet Bild suggests the towering striker has eyes on a return to Germany, with former club Stuttgart or Bayern Munich, who wanted him in the summer when the Magpies prevailed.

Bayern journalist Bayern Space, who has 32.5k followers on X, has stated there is ‘no truth’ to claims Woltemade is entertaining the idea of a move to the German giants, though.

The account stated the players camp have suggested the striker is ‘fully focused on establishing himself at the highest level in the Premier League and feels increasingly validated in that decision with every passing week.’

That Bayern tried and failed to sign Woltemade in the summer is brought up, at such point Vincent Kompany ‘struggled to clearly outline’ where the striker would fit in his squad.

Bayern man tore Woltemade to shreds

When Woltemade signed for Newcastle for £69million in the summer, Bayern board member Karl-Heinz Rummenigge suggested he was not worth that valuation.

He said: “I can only congratulate those in Stuttgart for finding – I’ll use quotation marks here – an idiot who paid that much money. Because we certainly wouldn’t have done that in Munich.”

While Bayern were in the race for the striker, they seemingly weren’t willing to go as high as Newcastle did for the signing.

Whether Rummenigge was being truthful or bitter, it was a strange reaction in regards to a player Bayern were trying to sign, and it would be awkward were the striker to end up there now.

