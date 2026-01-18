Manchester United have made a ‘formal offer’ to Al-Hilal to sign Ruben Neves in the January transfer window, according to a report, which has also revealed the stance of the former Wolves midfielder on a potential move to Old Trafford and playing under interim manager Michael Carrick.

TEAMtalk has long reported Man Utd’s desire to sign a top-class midfielder in 2026, with Adam Wharton, Elliot Anderson and Carlos Baleba on the wishlist of the club’s co-owners, INEOS. Ruben Amorim may no longer be in charge of Man Utd, but the Premier League giants are pressing ahead with their transfer strategy regardless.

Former Wolves star Ruben Neves is also a Man Utd midfield target, with our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reporting on December 17 that the Red Devils had spoken to intermediaries.

Sources told us at the time that Al-Hilal were ready to sell Neves to a club in Europe this month, with the Portugal international midfielder out of contract at the Saudi Pro League outfit at the end of the season.

The Guardian recently reported that Man Utd were planning to sign Neves and make him interim-manager Michael Carrick’s first signing of the January transfer window.

Fichajes has now brought an update on the situation, reporting that Man Utd have made their ‘first formal offer for Rúben Neves’.

Noting that the Portugal international is ‘a priority to strengthen’ the team’s midfield, Man Utd sporting director Jason Wilcox ‘has submitted an offer of around €23million (£20m, $29m) to convince Al Hilal’.

The report in the Spanish media outlet has added that Al-Hilal do not want to lose Neves on a free transfer next summer and are ‘seriously considering accepting’ the offer from Man Utd.

Ruben Neves stance on Man Utd move

Fichajes is a highly speculative source, and any report from it has to be treated with extreme caution.

No other media outlet is reporting that Man Utd have made a formal bid for Neves, so until and unless we notice other sources claiming the same, we have to be cautious.

However, there is no smoke without fire.

Man Utd are definitely interested in Neves, and it would not come as a surprise if indeed they have made a bid for the midfielder already.

Fichajes has added that Neves himself is tempted to make the switch to Old Trafford this month.

Although Neves has yet to make a ‘final decision’ and his ‘salary’ will have to decided, the ‘option’ to join Man Utd ‘represents an attractive return to the European elite’.

At the age of 28, Neves is at the top of his game, and his success with Wolves makes him a ready-make option for Carrick in his Man Utd midfield.

Neves is a technically gifted player who is at his best when operating in a deep-lying playmaker’s role.

The Portuguese star is defensively solid, can ping long-range passes with accuracy, drive the team forward and is capable of breaking lines with creative passes.

A complete midfielder, Neves is also a goal threat, having found the back of the net 30 times in 253 appearances for Wolves, while also registering 13 assists.

At Al-Hilal so far in his career, Neves has scored 16 goals and given 27 assists in 111 matches in all competitions.

