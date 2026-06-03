Sale of next midfielder Man Utd want after Ederson approved

A midfielder Manchester United are looking into signing after Ederson now has the green light to change clubs this summer, and his ‘first pick’ is the Red Devils.

Man Utd will sign two or potentially even three new central midfielders this summer. First up is Ederson of Atalanta, with agreement on personal terms and between the clubs now in place.

Ederson is signing a five-year contract (four plus one), and Atalanta are receiving €40.5m plus a further €4.5m in future add-ons.

The summer transfer window opens on June 15, though Ederson’s move is projected to be delayed by at least two weeks. The reason why can be found here.

Up next could be West Ham’s Mateus Fernandes, with Man Utd keen admirers of the 21-year-old who was a rare bright spark in a campaign otherwise filled with doom and gloom for the Hammers.

West Ham suffered relegation to the Championship and painful choices must now be made on many of their best players.

West Ham approve Mateus Fernandes sale

To help balance the books, big names will go and our insider, Fraser Fletcher, has been reliably informed West Ham have told Fernandes he WILL be sold.

The green light to his sale has been granted, though that’s not to say a deal will come cheaply.

Sources tell us West Ham value the Portuguese at a hefty £80m. Their chances of generating such a high fee will likely hinge on multiple clubs engaging in a bidding war.

Arsenal and Liverpool are also looking on with interest and could make moves of their own. However, a recent report from the i paper stressed it’s Man Utd who are Fernandes’ ‘first pick’.

That bodes well for the Red Devils if they do act on their interest. The latest from Fabrizio Romano has reaffirmed Fernandes is on Man Utd’s radar, though his update didn’t exactly suggest Man Utd are going all in on the player.

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Fabrizio Romano update on Man Utd transfer plans

“He’s a player Man Utd are considering,” began Romano when reporting on his YouTube channel.

“In terms of shortlist, Man Utd have several names because it could be two or eventually three [signings], we will see.”

Romano went on to stress Man Utd are “not alone” in taking a close look at the Hammers man, with Arsenal namechecked in the update.

The trusted journalist backed up our reporting when insisting that while West Ham “won’t make it easy”, they’re well aware that Fernandes “will probably have to go.”

He then concluded: “They (Man Utd) need at least one more and Mateus Fernandes is a candidate.

“They had some conversations over the recent weeks, so for sure he’s a player they like but again, on the second midfielder Man Utd will take a moment and try to understand if maybe there’s an opportunity later on in the market.

“For example, Aurelien Tchouameni is a player they love, but Real Madrid are not opening doors.

“Sometimes in the market things can change, so for sure there’s going to be movement at Man Utd for midfielders and Mateus Fernandes is appreciated.”

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