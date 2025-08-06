Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has reportedly banished Alexander Isak from the club’s training after suggesting the Liverpool target had to “earn the right” to be involved.

Isak is one of the biggest names whose future is still yet to be confirmed for next season. Had Newcastle gotten their way, the Swede would still have been playing for them next term.

That is still a possibility for the 62-goal Magpies striker, but things have taken a turn since he decided he wanted to leave.

Newcastle were adamant, amid Liverpool interest, that Isak would not be allowed to go anywhere, but after he made it clear he wanted out, things have changed slightly.

The Magpies’ view is no longer that Isak won’t be allowed to leave, just that he won’t be going until a replacement is found.

In any case, Newcastle boss Howe has excluded Isak from training and the squad’s family day, per the Daily Mail‘s Craig Hope.

It was stated the striker had been told to report to the training ground AFTER a special team-building lunch with players and their families had finished.

DON’T MISS: Top 10 most expensive Newcastle United sales of all time amid astronomical Alexander Isak price tag

Isak must ‘earn the right’

Howe had stated at the weekend that for Isak to be back involved with the club, he had to earn it.

“You have to earn the right to train with us. We are Newcastle United,” Howe said.

“The player has a responsibility here to be part of a team and part of a squad – you have to act in the right way. So that is also at play here.

“We will make sure that any player does that to earn the right to train with the group. No player can expect to act poorly and train with the group as normal.”

Meanwhile, it’s believed once Newcastle have found an Isak replacement – with Benjamin Sesko instead looking likely to move to Manchester United – Liverpool will return with a bid north of £110million.

Newcastle round-up: Five Sesko alternatives eyed

TEAMtalk is aware that Newcastle have five alternatives to Sesko in their sights.

On that list are: Ollie Watkins, Yoane Wissa, Nicolas Jackson, Samu Aghehowa and Lois Openda.

The need for that alternative list stems from Man Utd’s view that Sesko will be theirs in the next 48 hours.

Meanwhile, the Magpies have reportedly been turned down by AC Milan for centre-back Malick Thiaw.

Alexander Isak quiz