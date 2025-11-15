Fabian Schar could be let go by Newcastle

Newcastle could see the back of one of their longest-serving stars, as an insider has revealed as new contract is ‘unlikely’ and a winter move is possible after a number of enquiries.

The Magpies turned their fortunes around when the Saudi Public Investment Fund took them over in 2021. They went from relegation threatened in the Premier League to a Champions League club in no time.

A lot of the signings made with the influx of cash have gone towards that turnaround, but some of the existing players have had a big say.

Fabian Schar, for example, was signed a few seasons prior to the takeover, and maintained his place as one of the most important players at Newcastle for a long time after, starting the majority of games over the last few years.

With his contract up in the summer, it was reported of late that renewals for him and Kieran Trippier were urgent.

However, Schar has been benched of late, and according to insider Florian Plettenberg, an extension of his contract is now ‘unlikely.’

He states a winter move is possible – it would be the last chance for the Magpies to make a fee from Schar – potentially to the Bundesliga.

Enquiries have reportedly been made for his services for the January window, though no specific clubs are named.

Schar wants new deal

Schar recently suggested he’d be more than happy to remain at St James’ Park, where only two active players have featured for longer than he has.

He said: “I have said before I feel at home here. I know in football you never know what happens and it goes quick. If that’s something that can happen, that would be good. I would be open to it of course.

“We need to see what the situation is and what happens in the next few weeks.

“I will just try to show what I can do with my quality, and the rest we will see.”

Newcastle round-up: Sorloth beats Haaland

Newcastle have been linked with Norway striker Alexander Sorloth, and he outperformed Erling Haaland in the eyes of the media in Norway’s last game.

He is said to have qualities which will ‘scare the world.’

Meanwhile, Everton midfielder James Garner has been linked with a move to St James’ Park, but TEAMtalk is aware the Toffees have no intention of selling him.

And TEAMtalk sources have stated that Newcastle have re-engaged with the advisors of James Trafford for a potential move, given the summer target has been beaten to the Manchester City No.1 spot by Gianluigi Donnarumma and is desperate to play.