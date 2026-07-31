New Newcastle boss Matthias Jaissle could offer Nick Woltemade a surprise new role

Newcastle United believe they have secured one of Europe’s brightest young coaches in Matthias Jaissle, but supporters expecting a straight copy of Eddie Howe’s football could be in for a surprise – and there may be one or two shocks with the players the new manager chooses to build his Magpies side around.

TEAMtalk understands the club’s hierarchy were hugely impressed not only by Jaissle’s work at Red Bull Salzburg, but also by how he evolved as a coach during his hugely successful spell with Al-Ahli.

While many label the German the “new Julian Nagelsmann”, sources insist Newcastle’s recruitment team believe Jaissle has developed into his own coach and possesses the tactical flexibility to become one of Europe’s elite managers.

Of the back of the appointment – which should become official in the next hours – our correspondent Graeme Bailey, who has long been informed of interest in the Premier League in the German – takes a closer look at why Newcastle were so determined to appoint Jaissle, which players are likely to benefit the most, and what supporters should expect tactically.

“One thing I’ve been told repeatedly is that Newcastle were not just looking for another coach,” Bailey explained.

“They wanted somebody who could grow alongside the football club over the next five to 10 years.

“They genuinely believe Jaissle can become one of Europe’s very best coaches.”

The comparisons with Nagelsmann are obvious.

Like the Germany boss, Jaissle entered elite management at an incredibly young age, making his name inside the Red Bull system before earning widespread acclaim for his aggressive, front-foot football and willingness to trust young players.

But Newcastle’s research convinced them there was much more to him than simply being another Red Bull disciple…

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How Jaissle could set Newcastle up – tactical fluidity is key

Sources say the club were particularly impressed by how he adapted his philosophy after leaving Salzburg for Saudi Arabian side Al-Ahli.

Rather than forcing experienced internationals into the same system he had used with youngsters at Salzburg, Jaissle modified his tactical approach while maintaining the same core principles.

“He isn’t dogmatic,” Bailey continued.

“At Salzburg he could play an aggressive diamond midfield because he had the legs of players like Brenden Aaronson, Karim Adeyemi and Noah Okafor.

“At Al-Ahli he still pressed high and wanted vertical football, but he adapted around players like Riyad Mahrez, Roberto Firmino, Ivan Toney and Franck Kessie.

“That adaptability is a huge reason Newcastle wanted him.”

One of the biggest misconceptions surrounding Jaissle is that he only plays one formation.

His Salzburg side frequently lined up in a 4-4-2 diamond or 4-3-1-2, using an attacking midfielder to connect midfield with two mobile forwards.

However, at Al-Ahli he regularly switched to a 4-2-3-1 or 4-3-3, allowing his wide players greater freedom while maintaining the same high-intensity pressing philosophy.

That flexibility is expected to continue at Newcastle.

Rather than building around one rigid shape, Jaissle is expected to build around principles of aggressive pressing, quick transitions and positional fluidity.

One position Newcastle supporters should expect to see become increasingly important is the attacking midfield role…

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A Newcastle lifeline for Nick Woltemade….?

But this is not a traditional No.10.

Instead, Jaissle prefers a mobile player capable of pressing, linking midfield and attack, drifting between the lines and arriving late into the penalty area.

That is one reason Newcastle believe Nick Woltemade could become one of the most important players in the squad.

“The more you look at Jaissle’s football, the more Woltemade makes sense,” Bailey said.

“People naturally think striker because of his height, but I wouldn’t be surprised if he became Newcastle’s version of Firmino or Aaronson – two players who have flourished under Jaissle before in the No 10 role.

“He isn’t simply there to score goals.

“He links play, presses relentlessly and creates space for everyone around him.

“I genuinely think he could become the tactical focal point of this team.”

Anthony Elanga – another player whose long-term future had been questioned – is another expected to flourish.

Jaissle’s football relies heavily on direct runners capable of attacking space immediately after possession is regained, making Elanga almost tailor-made for the system and you could argue Bazoumana Toure, the club’s biggest summer signing to date, falls into that category.

Lewis Hall and Tino Livramento also appear perfect fits.

Both possess the athleticism and technical quality Jaissle demands from his full-backs, who are expected to play aggressively, provide width, invert into midfield when required and recover quickly during defensive transitions.

Of course, keeping Hall will be an urgent priority for Jaissle, with the left-back strongly wanted at Old Trafford this summer and set to be the subject of a big-money Manchester United approach.

Jacob Ramsey is viewed internally as another player capable of taking his game to another level.

His ball-carrying ability, pressing intensity and willingness to make late runs from midfield closely resemble qualities Jaissle valued from Franck Kessie at Al-Ahli.

Lewis Miley could also become increasingly influential.

Jaissle’s willingness to trust young players was a major factor in Newcastle’s decision to appoint him, and sources believe Miley has exactly the tactical intelligence and work rate required to become a regular starter.

Sean Steur is another youngster highly regarded inside the club, while academy prospects could receive greater opportunities than under previous regimes given Jaissle’s outstanding reputation for youth development.

Not everyone, however, appears an obvious tactical fit.

Jaissle’s teams generally defend with an aggressive, high defensive line, placing huge emphasis on recovery speed and front-foot defending.

That could leave certain defenders under greater pressure than they experienced under Howe.

Dan Burn falls into that category because Jaissle almost always asks his defence to defend 15-20 yards higher than most Premier League teams.

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