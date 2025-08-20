Barcelona could enter the frame to sign Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak, with a report claiming that the Catalan giants might have the upper hand over Liverpool.

The Isak saga took another twist on Tuesday night as the striker accused Newcastle of ‘breaking promises’ over his request to leave. Isak thinks Newcastle sources have been ‘misleading’ fans by pushing the narrative that he has only just asked for a transfer, when such talks have been ongoing since towards the end of last season.

Newcastle responded with a statement of their own, insisting that they ‘do not foresee the conditions for a sale being met this summer’.

Newcastle have set Isak’s price tag at £150million, whereas Liverpool have only offered £110m plus add-ons so far.

Liverpool are expected to return with a new offer, having already agreed personal terms with the Swedish ace.

Isak is prioritising a move to Liverpool, believing he can win major titles such as the Premier League and Champions League at Anfield.

However, according to Catalan source El Nacional, Barcelona could burst into the race for Isak and provide Liverpool with serious competition.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta is ‘closely monitoring’ Isak’s situation at Newcastle, having identified him as a possible successor for Robert Lewandowski up front.

Barca believe Isak will stay at Newcastle for the season – Magpies correspondent Craig Hope has already reported that they will not sell under any circumstances this summer – and they are ready to enter the bidding in summer 2026.

The report claims that Newcastle ‘have no intention of selling Isak to a direct Premier League rival’ such as Liverpool. This stance has supposedly ‘opened the door’ to major European clubs, with Barca planning to act.

Barcelona big fans of Isak, Alvarez

Atletico Madrid’s Julian Alvarez is another top-class striker Barca are eyeing as they look to move on from Lewandowski. The Polish legend still manages to put up remarkable numbers, but he is now 36 years old and Barca must therefore prepare for life after he retires.

Clearly, Barca will need to adjust their finances to be able to afford either Isak or Alvarez. As Atleti do not want to sell Alvarez to a LaLiga rival such as Barca, they could demand a similar fee to Isak’s £150m price tag.

Ronald Araujo, Andreas Christensen, Fermin Lopez and Ferran Torres are just some of the exit-linked players Barca could sell to help raise funds for a new striker signing.

Even with such departures, though, the capture of Isak or Alvarez looks to be very ambitious indeed.

