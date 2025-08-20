Alexander Isak told Liverpool at fault for ‘Civil Wor’ as FSG accused of being ‘disrespectful’ to Newcastle

Liverpool have been accused of being ‘disrespectful’ to Newcastle United and Alexander Isak by a well-known voice in English football, with the Reds being told that they are at fault for the entire mess, as a financial expert analyses whether the striker could force the Magpies to sell him to the Merseyside club.

Isak has been one of the most talked-about players in the summer transfer window, with Liverpool determined to sign the Newcastle striker. The Premier League champions made an approach for the Sweden international before they signed Hugo Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt, as Newcastle rebuffed their advances.

However, Liverpool reignited their interest in Isak after TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, exclusively broke the news on July 24 that the striker has told Newcastle that he wants to leave.

Liverpool made a bid of £110million (€127.2m, $148.5m) plus add-ons for Isak, which Newcastle turned down.

Newcastle have always publicly maintained that Isak is not for sale, but TEAMtalk understands that last season’s Carabao Cup winners value the 25-year-old at £150m (€173.3m, $202.2m)

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Liverpool are waiting for Newcastle to line up a replacement for Isak before making a second and improved offer.

Things took a dramatic twist on Tuesday night after Isak went public with his stance on leaving Newcastle.

The former Real Sociedad striker accused Newcastle of breaking promises, as he continues to train on his own.

Newcastle responded by releasing a statement criticising the striker and reiterating that he is not for sale.

Journalist Henry Winter has given his take on the Isak transfer saga, and the well-known and well-respected figure has explained why Liverpool should be blamed for the entire situation, noting that the club’s owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), should have paid the asking price in the first instance.

Winter wrote on X at 8:30am on August 20: “On the ‘Civil Wor’ at Newcastle, maybe if Liverpool had acted earlier and offered a proper fee for Alexander Isak, a world-class centre-forward with three years left on his contract, Newcastle would have had time and funds to bring in a suitable replacement.

“£110m was disrespectful to Newcastle (and Isak). And who are Newcastle going to get at this late stage of the window with suitable targets moved elsewhere?

“Yoane Wissa is not like for like. Newcastle need two anyway with Callum Wilson gone.

“It’s very easy to see why Newcastle and their proud, tough owners who don’t like losing – or losing face – are playing hard-ball and determined to keep Isak.

“The saga continues. #NUFC #LFC”

DIVE DEEPER 👉 Every completed Liverpool transfer in summer 2025: Signings, exits, loans

Alexander Isak stuck at Newcastle amid Liverpool drama

With Isak refusing to reintegrate into the team, Newcastle putting their foot down and Liverpool not making a second bid, it seems that the situation is at an impasse.

Stefan Borson, a former financial adviser to Manchester City, has said that there is nothing that Isak can do from a legal perspective to force Newcastle to sell him to Liverpool.

Borson told Football Insider: “I can’t see that the player has any real leverage.

“If Newcastle are adamant he’s not going, he can’t force them to sell.

“I don’t think he’s going to try some kind of legal mechanism to get himself out of the contract. I just don’t believe that.

“If he does, he can end up setting fire to the entire security of contract situation.

“A lot of people have talked about this Fifa situation, but as I read it, there is no international element at all, given that it’s a Newcastle domestic issue and it’s a Liverpool domestic issue if it’s a Newcastle to Liverpool transfer.

“So, all of that is then governed by the Premier League rules and the FA rules and, therefore, there is no Fifa element.

“Both of those rule books have to incorporate Fifa rules.

“But in terms of dispute resolution and claims for compensation, they would go under the auspices of the Premier League or the FA depending on which route they take.”

Latest Liverpool news: Barcelona enter Isak race, medical soon

Barcelona have entered the race for Isak, with the defending Spanish champions said to have one key advantage over Liverpool.

Liverpool are close to a deal for a £40million star and are organising a medical, with the player having already agreed on personal terms with the defending Premier League champions.

Danny Murphy has told Liverpool whether or not the Reds need to sign Isak to win the Premier League title this season, with the former Anfield star also giving his verdict on Marc Guehi potentially replacing Ibrahima Konate in the team.

Record Liverpool signings before potential Alexander Isak deal