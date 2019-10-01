Arsenal are being linked with a move for a Real Madrid playmaker as a long-term replacement for Mesut Ozil.

The German has only played once in the Premier League so far this season and looks to be completely out of favour with Gunners boss Unai Emery.

According to a report in Eldesmarque, the north London club are ready to move on from Ozil, 30, and will turn their attention to the Bernabeu for his replacement.

The report claims that Martin Odegaard is the player in question, with the Norwegian star having an outstanding start to the season on loan at Real Sociedad.

However, a fee for the 20-year-old could be the main stumbling block, with Real said to want as much as €80million for the player.

Arsenal could also have some major competition to sign Odegaard, with Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola also viewing the Norway international as a long-term successor to David Silva.