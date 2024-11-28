Chelsea told former star is keen to re-sign as clause boosts Blues’ chances of raid on London rivals

Chelsea have been boosted in their efforts to re-sign former defender Marc Guehi in the January transfer window, with set clauses still in play for the England centre-back.

Crystal Palace have had a tough season so far and have been lingering in the bottom half of the table and fighting off relegation. They have other challenges ahead too, with some of their stars on the radar of some of the league’s biggest sides.

One in particular is centre-back and club captain Guehi, who was subject to bids form Newcastle in the summer transfer window. The move did not transpire despite bids reaching £80million and he ended up staying at Selhurst Park. However, interest has not faded and there are likely to be bids in the January market for the England international.

Newcastle still hold firm interest and are keen to bring Guehi in during the winter window but they now face solid competition from Chelsea.

The London side are keen to bring in a new central defender and have earmarked that as a key position to strengthen in the coming months. They are weighing up a bid for the 24-year-old and sources say they are in a strong position to land him due to his love for the club, while the Blues also have first refusal to match any offers that are made for the player as well as a 20% sell-on clause.

Sources have been clear that if Chelsea are to come in then Guehi will be extremely tempted and interested in a move to Stamford Bridge. He was part of the youth set-up at Cobham and has strong ties to the club.

He also, according to sources, has very strong relationships with some of the players at the club and that could also work in the favour of The Blues in any battle for his signature.

It’s also understood that a deal could be done for less than the almost £90million Palace were asking for in summer.

Guehi’s contract expires in the summer of 2026 and Palace have tried to offer him very big terms to stay at the club but it is yet to be signed. That is a sign that Guehi knows a big move is around the corner and January could see him make the jump to one of England’s biggest sides.

