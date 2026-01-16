Liverpool make Marc Guehi ‘gazump’ decision as Man City plan SECOND defensive blow

Liverpool have decided whether or not they will make a late attempt to convince Marc Guehi to move to Anfield despite a deal being agreed with Manchester City, according to a reliable source, as another report claims that the Cityzens could try to sign Joel Ordonez.

After missing out on the signing of Guehi from Crystal Palace on the final day of the 2025 summer transfer window, Liverpool were confident of getting a deal done for the England international in 2026.

With Guehi out of contract at Palace at the end of the season, the defending Premier League champions were confident of securing his services.

However, it is Manchester City who have done a deal for Guehi, and that too for a bargain fee of just £20million (€23m, $26.7m), with sources telling TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Graeme Bailey, that the defender will earn £300,000 per week at the Etihad Stadium.

It will come as a surprise to Liverpool fans that the club’s owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), did not make a bid for Guehi this month.

The Liverpool Echo’s Chief Liverpool FC Writer, Ian Doyle, has claimed that the defending Premier League champions did not see Guehi as ‘a market opportunity’ and have no plans to make a late bid to ‘gazump’ Man City.

The report in The Liverpool Echo stated: ‘The ECHO understands Liverpool do not regard signing Guehi this month as a market opportunity compared to last September and this coming summer, and are thus unlikely to change their stance over resisting a late effort to gazump City.’

Man City plan Joel Ordonez move

As Man City prepare to welcome Guehi to the Etihad Stadium, Pep Guardiola’s are also said to be keen on a deal for Joel Ordonez.

Our transfer correspondent, Graeme Bailey, reported on January 2 that Liverpool have been impressed with Ordonez after following him closely for more than 12 months.

Sources have told us that Club Brugge are willing to sell the 21-year-old Ecuador international defender for £40million (€46m, $53.4m)

While Liverpool are not in talks for the youngster despite their interest, a report has claimed that Man City are planning to make a move.

According to Fichajes, which is highly speculative, Man City are planning to make an ‘offer’ of between €3m and €4m (up to £3.5m, $4.6m) to Ordonez as salary per year.

Man City are said to value the defender’s ‘impressive stride and aggressiveness in one-on-one duels’.

With Man City now set to complete a deal for Guehi, it remains to be seen if the Cityzens would go for Ordonez, too.

Liverpool face Sandro Tonali competition

Elsewhere, Liverpool are not alone in their admiration of Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali.

While there have been links between Liverpool and Tonali, sources have told us that a return to Italy could be on the cards.

Our transfer insider, Dean Jones, has reported that Newcastle will not sell Tonali in the January transfer window.

However, Juventus want to sign the Italy international winger and would move for the former AC Milan star at the end of the season should they find out that he wants to leave Newcastle.

The feeling back in Italy is that Tonali would prefer to move back to his homeland should he leave Newcastle.