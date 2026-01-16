The two-word response Liverpool gave to Marc Guehi when he asked about Arne Slot future – report

A source has claimed what Liverpool told Marc Guehi when the Crystal Palace defender asked about Arne Slot’s future at Anfield, as Manchester City seal the deal for the England international.

Liverpool missed out on the signing of Guehi last summer when Palace pulled the plug on a deal on the final day of the window after failing to sign an adequate replacement for the defender.

Despite Liverpool of the opinion that Guehi would still want to move to Anfield, it is Man City who have secured his services.

Man City have agreed a deal of just £20million (€23.1m, $27m) with Palace for Guehi, who, sources have told TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, will earn £300,000 per week at Pep Guardiola’s side.

We understand that Liverpool did not make a formal offer to Palace for Guehi, who is one of the best defenders in the Premier League and was out of contract at the Eagles at the end of the season.

A new report has now claimed that Guehi held talks with Liverpool, who refused to guarantee him that Slot will stay on as the manager of the defending Premier League champions next season.

According to an account on X run by a team of five elite reporters with over 700,000 followers, ‘They can’t plan without knowing who 100% the #LFC manager is next season.’

The account added at 2:06pm on January 16: “Exclusive Marc Guehi asked @LFC if Arne Slot would be the manager next season. “No comment”

“@ManCity have taken advantage of the situation at Liverpool.

“Twice with Marc Guehi & Antoine Semenyo.”

What sources have told us about Arne Slot’s Liverpool future

Despite the report from the aforementioned source, we understand that Liverpool did not say anything about Slot’s future to Guehi.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has told us that both Guehi’s camp and Liverpool have denied the talks regarding the future of Slot.

TEAMtalk understands that Liverpool are not planning to sack Slot as the manager in the immediate future.

However, results need to improve, and a final decision is likely to be made at the end of the season.

Our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported on June 12 that Liverpool remain admirers of Xabi Alonso, who recently parted company with Real Madrid.

Liverpool tried to hire Alonso when Jurgen Klopp stepped down and have followed his managerial career closely since.

We understand that if Slot is unable to be successful with Liverpool, then the Reds could open talks with Alonso.

