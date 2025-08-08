Alejandro Garnacho has ‘agreed every detail’ on personal terms with Chelsea and how much they and Manchester United expect to seal a deal for has emerged.

Garnacho was often a lightning rod for criticism during his Man Utd career, though it is important to note he was the only United star other than Bruno Fernandes to hit double figures in both goals and assists last term.

Yet despite his sky high potential and the fact he’s already contributing at the highest level, Garnacho’s time at Old Trafford is up.

His relationship with Ruben Amorim is broken and the club have approved an exit.

Transfer insider, Dean Jones, explained the reason Garnacho’s exit has dragged on late into the summer window relates to his determination to remain in the Premier League.

With European and Saudi suitors frozen out, United’s quest for a quick sale has been at the mercy of their Premier League rivals.

Chelsea emerged as the likeliest destination and Garnacho gave the Blues total priority in negotiations.

And according to the latest from Fabrizio Romano, a total agreement on personal terms has now been sealed between Garnacho and Chelsea.

Taking to X, Romano wrote: “Understand Alejandro Garnacho has agreed every detail of personal terms with Chelsea!

“Deal done on player side, he only wants Chelsea as revealed here since July. Talks with Man United about fee will follow soon.

“Chelsea pursue both Garnacho and Xavi Simons, as revealed.”

What will the transfer fee be?

Classified as a homegrown player, the proceeds from Garnacho’s sale will be logged as pure profit on United’s books.

Those types of deals greatly enhance a side’s spending power and with Man Utd eyeing up £100m-rated Carlos Baleba next, they need to drive a hard bargain.

The Telegraph state Man Utd have quoted Chelsea a £50m asking price for Garnacho. However, TEAMtalk has been informed by multiple sources that Chelsea believe £40m is a fairer fee.

As such, the two clubs will now ramp up talks on the fee and with the player side of the deal now set in stone, rapid progress is expected.

