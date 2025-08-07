Brighton have warned Manchester United that they are not prepared to let Carlos Baleba leave the AMEX without a fight, having made clear their stance on his sale and with Fabrizio Romano revealing what Ruben Amorim has told INEOS board members over the prospective transfer.

The Red Devils are desperate to catapult themselves back up the Premier League table in the upcoming season after a painfully forgettable 2024/25 campaign that resulted in their worst-ever finish, 15th, in the competition’s history. Determined to bounce back and return to one of the country’s leading sides, Manchester United have invested serious cash in strengthening the attacking options at Amorim’s disposal.

So far, United had added Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo to their attack, while a third deal – for Benjamin Sesko – is nearing the finishing line.

To that end, Fabrizio Romano has revealed the final two transfer knots United officials must untie and with talks over Sesko’s move from RB Leipzig continuing on Thursday morning.

With optimism growing a deal will soon be finalised, United have now made their move for their next planned acquisition in Brighton star Baleba.

Indeed, David Ornstein was among several high-profile journalists who confirmed United had ‘made their move’ for the all-action Cameroon international on Wednesday evening.

However, Brighton are not willing to simply roll over and let United snatch the star, with transfer journalist Graeme Bailey revealing they have no plans to sell him and having put a monumental £100m (€114.6m, $133.7m) fee on his head to dissuade them from making a bid.

“I am told that Brighton are not contemplating a Baleba sale this summer and are not encouraging it either. They are saying he is not for sale,” Bailey told TBR Football.

“Baleba is not actively pushing for a move either, but his people are aware of the interest from United and others, as they are not the only side that like him.”

Despite that, United are not prepared to back down and, with INEOS so far this summer having a 100% success rate with players they have targeted for a move, Romano has revealed Amorim’s “dream” of adding Baleba’s “intensity” to his midfield.

The 25 biggest transfers in the 2025 summer transfer window: Where will Sesko fit in?

Carlos Baleba: Brighton chief fires warning; Rio Ferdinand tipped move

Revealing that the seven-times capped Cameroon international would be the “perfect” addition to Amorim’s side, Romano told his YouTube channel: “Despite Brighton not wanting to sell Carlos Baleba, the player’s camp did NOT say no to Manchester United. Baleba didn’t close the door.

“Carlos Baleba is the dream midfield target for Ruben Amorim.

“In Ruben Amorim’s first few meetings as head coach, he emphasised to the board that the squad needs players with ‘intensity’ – Carlos Baleba fits that perfectly.

“All parties involved are aware that this deal is not easy with only 23 days left of the window.”

Baleba made 36 appearances across all competitions for the Seagulls last season, scoring four goals and providing two assists in that time.

Establishing himself as a major player in Fabian Hurzeler’s side, Brighton chief executive Paul Barber, speaking at a fans’ event on Wednesday evening, insists United are yet to make contact over a deal, but has stressed they are not looking to sell the 21-year-old after his meteroic rise since moving to the Premier League in a €27m move from Lille in summer 2023.

He said, via Sky Sports: “There’s always going to be interest in our players. Manchester United have not been in touch with me.”

“Speculation is speculation. Carlos is a fantastic talent.”

United legend Rio Ferdinand recently told the club that Baleba should be prioritised over Sesko if it came down to one or the other.

He said: “So if I got the money for the four players that are surplus to requirements now, would I get a number nine or would I get Baleba?

“Would I get a number nine, I’m not sure about, who’s a bit young, inexperienced, or would I get Baleba with Premier League experience and know what he can do here? I’m going Baleba, sorry.

“I’m going to go with Baleba. I think he’ll have a huge impact on this squad, on this team. You free up a few people in that midfield area as well to have a little less responsibility defensively because I think he’s all-action. He can do it all.”

