Chelsea enter Alejandro Garnacho talks with Man Utd as cut-price deal eyed

Chelsea have opened talks with Manchester United for Alejandro Garnacho, with the Blues trying to sign him for a bargain price.

Garnacho’s future at Man Utd was sealed when he criticised Ruben Amorim for not starting him in the Europa League final defeat to Tottenham Hotspur. Amorim subsequently told Garnacho that he needed to find a new club in front of the entire United squad at a team meeting.

The winger has rejected an offer to link up with Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr as he wants to play in both the Premier League and Champions League.

Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur have both been linked with Garnacho, but it is Chelsea who are frontrunners to snap him up.

TEAMtalk can confirm reports from the likes of Ben Jacobs and Alex Crook that Chelsea have begun dialogue with United over a possible move for Garnacho.

He has been waiting for an official approach from Enzo Maresca’s side and that has now come.

Garnacho’s price tag has gradually been dropping this summer, with interested clubs aware of how desperate Amorim is to ship him off.

United initially wanted £55million, though that valuation has since fallen to £40m.

Sources have revealed to TEAMtalk that Chelsea are confident there is a deal to be done for just £30m plus add-ons.

Given Garnacho is only 21 years old and has huge potential, a transfer at that price could end up being a fantastic piece of business from Chelsea.

The Blues were told recently that £30m for Garnacho was a ‘no-brainer’, and they now look set to accelerate efforts over such a deal.

Alejandro Garnacho has already greenlit Chelsea move

TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher has consistently reported on Garnacho’s situation and strong interest from Chelsea.

We revealed on May 22 that the player had decided to leave United. He wants a fresh start so he can play in his favoured position on the left flank more regularly and continue his exciting development.

Chelsea and United previously discussed a swap deal involving Nicolas Jackson, but the Red Devils opted to pursue Benjmain Sesko as their new striker instead.

Garnacho ‘said yes’ to joining Chelsea on July 29. He is eager to move to London and is not worried about the fact joining Chelsea will damage his reputation among United fans.

Alongside their talks with United, Chelsea are also in negotiations with Garnacho’s camp, and personal terms are expected to be finalised shortly.

Maresca previously wanted guarantees over the forward’s temperament before greenlighting any move. He is well aware of Amorim’s public falling out with Garnacho.

Chelsea therefore completed a series of background checks, deciding to press ahead with the deal on July 31.

Blues chiefs expect Garnacho to fit well in their squad of rising stars, while his salary will also fit into their wage structure.

Chelsea want Garnacho to provide Jamie Gittens with competition for the starting spot at left wing. There is a vacancy there after Jadon Sancho was sent back to United and after Mykhailo Mudryk was provisionally suspended over doping offences.

