Alejandro Garnacho’s exit is increasingly important to Manchester United as they now move on to their next recruitment phase, and a gigantic addition is wanted after Benjamin Sesko.

Man Utd expected Garnacho to have found a new club by now but his preference to remain in the Premier League restricted the speed of any transfer move.

The matter is now prioritised on the back of Benjamin Sesko’s signing from RB Leipzig and the pursuit of Brighton’s Carlos Baleba.

United’s ability to sign Sesko has come as somewhat of a surprise, as they commit to spending an initial £66.3million on the striker, yet the fact Baleba is rated at £100million brings new challenges.

It is unclear whether this move becomes possible in the current transfer window but, if so, the structuring of an agreement would be crucial – and the money from a sale of Garnacho would become more important in terms of reinvestment.

Classified as a homegrown player, the proceeds from Garnacho’s sale would be logged as ‘pure profit’ on Man Utd’s books. Those types of deals greatly enhance a side’s spending power.

Garnacho is seen as the player who could bring in the most money from the likes of Jadon Sancho, Antony and Rasmus Hojlund in the coming weeks.

Now one week into August, the situation is finally moving forwards and club-to-club talks have accelerated.

The problem is that United have been losing negotiating power with each day that passes, as interested clubs know he is not part of their plans and that he wants out.

Chelsea remains the priority for Garnacho – and agents inside the game have indicated in the past week there is a growing chance of the deal happening.

From Chelsea’s view there has been no need to rush the agreement, but there has been a belief they may be able to get him out of United for under £40million. Man Utd would ideally generate £50m but as mentioned, their bargaining position is not as strong as it could be.

Contact is active between the parties at this stage to discover how the agreement can open up in a satisfactory manner. And if United can offload Garnacho and bank a significant sum, their chances of striking a deal for Baleba will swell.

