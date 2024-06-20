Every Premier League player who has a release clause in their contract, including Chelsea and Arsenal targets

Michael Olise, Erling Haaland and Bruno Guimaraes all have a release clause in their contract

While release clauses are very common in mainland Europe, only a few Premier League players have one in their contract.

A release clause in a player’s contract allows any interested clubs to skip negotiations and sign the player for a pre-determined transfer fee.

We’ve taken a look at every Premier League player with an official and active release clause in their contract.

Note: we’ve not included Ian Maatsen, who had a £35million release clause in his Chelsea contract but it has now expired.

Erling Haaland

Since joining Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund in 2022, Haaland has established himself as one of the best players in the world.

Real Madrid and Barcelona have a long-standing interest in the 23-year-old, and he has a £173million release clause that can be triggered by teams outside of England.

The value of the clause will decrease annually through the duration of the deal, which is currently due to expire at the end of the 2026/27 season.

“Erling is the master of his destiny,” Rafaela Pimenta, who represents Haaland, said. “Not just now but his entire life and 100%. What I mean is that you have to use balance. We, club and player. We are all in the same boat.

“Things have to be talked about, treated, in such a way that everyone is okay. Comfortable and satisfied with the experience, they live together.

“I think it is not necessary to say that Erling does what he wants. It is not true. Erling is always going to do what is good for him and for his club, Manchester City. When everyone is willing to make a change, it will be done.

City are reportedly looking to give the Norway international a new long-term contract which will remove the release clause.

Erling Haaland’s first Premier League hat-trick came when @ManCity hosted @CPFC last season 😲pic.twitter.com/87Y4Mgypnz — Premier League (@premierleague) December 16, 2023

Bernardo Silva

Silva has enjoyed a glittering seven-year career at Manchester City, winning six Premier League titles, two FA Cups, four League Cups, the Champions League and the FIFA World Club Cup.

According to reports in England, the Portugal international is now ready for a new challenge and is keen to move away from the Etihad.

Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain have been chasing his signature for a number of years and they will now be able to trigger his £50million release clause, which has become active this summer.

Lucas Paqueta

West Ham United paid a club-record £51million to sign Paqueta from Lyon in the summer of 2022 and handed him a five-year contract, which includes an £85million release clause.

The Brazil international helped the club win the Europa Conference League in his debut season and continued his fine form in the 2023/24 campaign.

He has emerged as a concrete target for Manchester City and is seen as a potential long-term replacement for Kevin De Bruyne.

But that move has potentially been derailed after the midfielder was charged by the FA with alleged breaches of their betting rules.

Dominic Solanke

Solanke was the joint-fourth top goalscorer in the Premier League in 2023/24 after netting 19 goals in 38 top-flight appearances for Bournemouth.

Chelsea are reportedly looking to re-sign the 26-year-old striker, who came through their academy and made one first-team appearance for the club.

Arsenal, Tottenham and West Ham United are also keeping tabs on his situation, and he has a £65million release clause in his Bournemouth contract.

The clause is reportedly limited to a select group of clubs — although the identity of those that qualify is currently undisclosed.

Bruno Guimaraes

Guimaraes joined Newcastle United in January 2022 and his impressive performances in the Premier League have attracted interest from Arsenal, Manchester City, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.

While Newcastle are determined to keep the Brazil international at St. James’ Park, he does have a £100million release clause in his contract that is active until June 30.

“When it’s something you don’t necessarily have control over, I don’t tend to worry about that,” Eddie Howe said. “I think it goes without saying what my thoughts on the Bruno situation are.

“We want to keep him, we want to build our team around him and he’s an integral part of what we are doing.

“His form has been very good. He seems very happy and settled. He will be thinking about a busy summer ahead and where we can hopefully take the team. He is a big part of that. We are not in control of that, so we shall see.”

Miguel Almiron

Almiron has spent the last five-and-a-half years at Newcastle United, where he has contributed 30 goals and 12 assists in 209 matches.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Magpies are open to selling the Paraguay international as they try to comply with the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules.

He was heavily linked with Saudi Arabian club Al-Shabab in the January transfer window and they are expected to reignite their interest in the 30-year-old.

While his contract includes a £60million release clause, Newcastle are reportedly willing to listen to offers in the region of £30million.

Michael Olise

Olise joined Crystal Palace from Reading in 2021 and has developed into one of the most exciting young players in the Premier League.

Chelsea triggered the £35million release clause in his contract in the summer of 2023, but he snubbed a move to Stamford Bridge.

The 23-year-old then signed a new long-term contract at Selhurst Park, which raised the value of his release clause to £60million.

But reports in England claim that his release clause can only be activated by clubs who have qualified for the Champions League.

TEAMtalk understands that Chelsea are confident about securing a deal for the winger, although they will not be able to trigger the clause after finishing sixth in the Premier League in 2023/24.

Arsenal, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United and Bayern Munich have also been credited with an interest in Olise.

Eberechi Eze

Alongside Palace teammate Michael Olise, Eze has also been winning a lot of plaudits for his performances at Selhurst Park.

He registered 11 goals and four assists in the Premier League in 2023/24 and was subsequently named in Gareth Southgate’s England squad for Euro 2024.

TEAMtalk understands that Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou is a huge fan of the 25-year-old, but they could face competition from Manchester City.

Eze has a £60million release clause in his Palace contract – with those terms reportedly including a further £8million in potential add-ons.

Romelu Lukaku

Chelsea forked out a then-club-record £97.5million to sign Lukaku from Inter Milan in the summer of 2021, but he failed to live up to expectations at Stamford Bridge.

The striker scored just 15 goals in 2021/22 and has since spent the following two seasons out on loan, returning to Inter in 2022/23 before joining Roma in 2023/24.

According to reports, Chelsea will not sanction any more loan moves for the 31-year-old and are demanding that any potential suitors activate his £37million release clause.

Lukkau could reunite with former Inter manager Antonio Conte at Napoli, but he has also said that he is open to playing in Saudi Arabia.

“A lot of people like to talk, maybe because I don’t have a real agent,” he said when asked about his future. “But I’m going to decide. I am in control of my situation. I’m going to make a choice and once I explain it, everyone will agree with me.”

READ MORE: Every Premier League club’s highest earners: Man City stars lead; Man Utd, Liverpool, Arsenal best-paid players revealed