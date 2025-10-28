Real Madrid ‘decision’ on Vinicius Junior made as Fabrizio Romano reveals Xabi Alonso ‘control’

Fabrizio Romano has revealed whether Real Madrid will sanction Vinicius Junior for his extraordinary rant against Xabi Alonso during the win against Barcelona in El Clasico last weekend.

Real Madrid beat bitter rivals Barcelona 2-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu in El Clasico on Sunday to go five points clear at the top of LaLiga. While Los Blancos were a joy to watch and deservedly picked up all three points from the encounter, much of the discussion has centred around Vinicius Junior’s outburst at being taken off.

Vinicius Junior started El Clasico on the left wing, but Madrid manager Xabi Alonso decided to take him off in the 72nd minute, with his Brazil international team-mate Rodrygo replacing him.

Alonso’s decision was based on Vinicius Junior not dropping to help out his Madrid team-mates defensively.

The 25-year-old went berserk at the decision and went straight down the tunnel to the dressing room, although he did eventually come back and watched the rest of the match with his team-mates.

While Vinicius Junior was getting substituted, DAZN picked up the Brazilian superstar saying: “Always me! I’m leaving the team! It’s better if I leave, I’m leaving.”

Alonso has since publicly played down the incident, saying: “I focus on a lot of positive things in the game, and positive things from Vini. We’ll talk about [his reaction], of course.”

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Real Madrid have decided not to sanction or fine Vinicius Junior and will let Alonso speak to the Brazilian face-to-face.

Romano said about Vinicius Junior on his YouTube channel: “Real Madrid, first of all, will not take anything out of Xabi Alonso’s hands.

“Real Madrid are super happy with Xabi Alonso, not only on the pitch, but also off the pitch, the authority of the Xabi Alonso new era, the relationship he has with the players, how serious he is, also empathic with some players, but also with all of them, always very serious.

“The rules are the rules, and this is the Real Madrid idea – Xabi Alonso will be in control of the situation, for sure.

“So, Xabi Alonso will talk directly to Vinicius Junior, he will talk face-to-face with Vini, and they will assess the situation after the days of break conceded by Xabi Alonso to the squad.”

Xabi Alonso and Vinicius Junior to hold face-to-face talks

“Vinicius and Xabi Alonso will speak directly, and Real Madrid have decided not to sanction Vinicius Junior in any way.

“So, he is not getting fined, he is not going out of the squad, all these kinds of hypotheses we saw in the rumours after El Clasico.

“Nothing of this is happening. Real Madrid will not enter into the discussion. It’s going to be between Xabi and Vinicius.

“Xabi Alonso has already been very positive in his direct public conversation after the Clasico saying, I want to take the good things out of this game, the attitude of Vinicius, the performance of Vinicius, then we will talk about that.

“Xabi Alonso said about that moment because obviously you can’t be happy with that, but not creating a case.

“Xabi Alonso was putting it very calm, and he will speak directly, face-to-face to Vinicius Junior as soon as they will be back from the break.

“So, this is the idea. Real Madrid will not sanction Vinicius. This is the club’s decision.”

Could Real Madrid sell Vinicius Junior?

Vinicius Junior is out of contract at Real Madrid in the summer of 2027, and talks over a new deal have stalled.

According to AS, Vinicius Junior is ‘seriously considering’ leaving Real Madrid.

Spanish football expert, Guillem Balague, has claimed that Madrid are open to cashing in on Vinicius Junior.

Balague told BBC Sport: “Everyone will have a go at him and rightly so, because it showed a lack of respect for Rodrygo, who replaced him.

“But since being a kid, he has lived in a hostile world, and he feels that everyone is against him.

“That mentality is difficult to shake, especially when you feel close to being number one in the world, then the club drives the axis towards Mbappe [as the star].

“This season he’s felt that the club isn’t protecting him. There are stories out there, possible leaked by the club, or with the club not denying it, that they wouldn’t be unhappy if someone paid €250m (£219m, $291.5m) for him and let him go.

“He feels all that, and when Alonso subbed him – fairly, because Vinicius stopped dropping back as he should – in Vinicius’ head he says, ‘why me, why me again?’.

“It will be difficult to build a bridge between the club and Vinicius at the moment.”

