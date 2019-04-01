Ferdinand outlines next job Solskjaer must do as Man United boss

Rio Ferdinand has claimed that getting the best out of winger Alexis Sanchez will be Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s next job as Manchester United boss.

Having been given the reins on a permanent basis last Thursday, Solskjaer got to work by guiding his side to a 2-1 victory over Watford at Old Trafford, before addressing the ongoing rumours surrounding Paul Pogba’s future at the club.

Now, Ferdinand has said that the next member of the squad the Norwegian needs to address is Sanchez, whose form has dipped this season.

“He will be aiming to get the best out of Sanchez,” the former United defender told Goal. “Ole has got the best out of every other player in the squad since he has come.

“One of them is not going to do it. At the moment, Sanchez isn’t playing at the level that we have seen him play at Arsenal. He will want to get back to that for personal pride.

“Ole and his coaching staff will be aiming to get him back into that rhythm and producing that quality he had at Arsenal consistently at United.”

Sanchez, who moved to the Red Devils on a swap deal last January, has only managed two goals and four assists from 23 appearances this term.

Solskjaer confirmed that the Chilean will not be available for Tuesday’s Premier League tie against Wolves.