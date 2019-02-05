Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has warned his team they will face harder tests than Monday’s at West Ham before the end of a season and has told them of the need to toughen up if they want to be crowned champions.

The Premier League leaders drew 1-1 at the London Stadium, where they were largely outplayed and perhaps fortunate to avoid defeat, when victory would have taken them five points clear of second-placed Manchester City.

Klopp remains without influential players including Jordan Henderson, Georginio Wijnaldum, Joe Gomez and Trent Alexander-Arnold, but he regardless insists his squad can handle the pressure of a title race following their latest setback.

“If you want to be at the top of the table at the end of the season, you have to deal with much tougher situations than we had (at West Ham). That’s the truth, that’s always clear,” Klopp said.

“But of course you need players fit and available, that helps a bit.”

Klopp, who also named the major facet of West Ham’s game that his side struggled to cope with, continued: “We have to fight, it’s not about pressure, it’s about enjoying the situation. We have 62 points, lost one game in a full season so far, which is very positive.

“I have seen your faces already, you feel a bit sorry with us, you don’t have to, we are fine, everything is good. Tonight was just a tough game.”

Liverpool will lose their place at the top of the Premier League on Wednesday night if Manchester City claim a win at Everton.

Get the latest personalised Reds products on our new TEAMtalk Liverpool shop!