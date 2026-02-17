Jurgen Klopp tipped to REJECT Real Madrid for one of two elite jobs

Two pundits have revealed where they think Jurgen Klopp could end up next, with the Liverpool icon tipped to prioritise international management over Real Madrid.

Klopp has been working as Red Bull’s global head of football since January 2025. But given his world-class pedigree, he has consistently been linked with a return to the dugout.

Real Madrid is one option as Los Blancos sacked Xabi Alonso earlier this season. Alvaro Arbeloa has since taken charge, though that might only be until the summer.

Klopp’s agent, Marc Kosicke, made headlines on Monday when he said: “Even Chelsea and Manchester United enquired, although Jurgen had clearly stated that he would not coach any other club in England. These enquiries keep coming.

“He’s extremely happy with what he’s achieved.

“It’s still wonderful to go down in history as one of the few coaches who only managed three clubs and were never fired.”

On talkSPORT, Jeff Stelling and Ally McCoist suggested Klopp could reject the opportunity to manage Real Madrid in favour of either the England or Germany job.

“The only jobs I think would tempt him back into management would be the German national team or the English national team,” Stelling said.

McCoist replied: “I don’t disagree.”

The Scotsman added: “I think he’d be probably, at this moment of time in his own career and his own life, he’d be most suited to a managerial or head coach’s job with a country.”

Stelling responded: “Ultimately Germany would snap his hand off.

“And maybe, depending what happens in the Thomas Tuchel reign, maybe England will as well.”

Tuchel recently signed a new contract keeping him in charge of the England national team until after Euro 2028. However, that job could become vacant if England seriously underperform at this summer’s World Cup.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.

Jurgen Klopp claims dismissed

Julian Nagelsmann, who is in charge of Germany, also has a contract running until the summer of 2028. Like Tuchel, his future is tied to how his team performs at the World Cup.

Our sources have dismissed suggestions Manchester United and Chelsea made approaches for Klopp following his exit from Liverpool.

Klopp has been re-energised after leaving the dugout and taking on a less intense director role at Red Bull.

A job in international management would allow him to have a similar work-life balance. Although, we understand the Madrid job does pique his interest.

Klopp is intrigued by the opportunity to manage arguably the biggest club in the world and global superstars such as Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham.

However, such a move would bring with it the biggest pressure of his career. The 58-year-old will have to weigh up such an amazing opportunity against family life and other commitments.

Real Madrid: Klopp could rescue winger; Szoboszlai response

€90m winger ‘feels trapped’ but Real Madrid door flung wide open because of Jurgen Klopp demands – report

Agent responds when asked if Dominik Szoboszlai will leave Liverpool for Real Madrid: ‘One of the biggest clubs in the world’

Arsenal door opens for €50m sensation transfer as Fabrizio Romano claims Real Madrid ‘not decided’