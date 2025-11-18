Former Tottenham Hotspur striker Troy Parrott is on the radar of Bayern Munich and Juventus as he starts to live up to his hype as a goalscoring sensation, although TEAMtalk can reveal how Spurs are determined not to make the same mistake with another young talent.

Parrott was built up in his younger years in north London but never quite made the grade before they sold him to AZ Alkmaar for £6.7million.

The 2024 move was a disappointment to many Tottenham fans who had been hoping to see him become a long-term figure in the first team.

His goals for the Republic of Ireland during this international break have catapulted him back onto the scene, though, and there will now be growing expectation that he soon makes a significant transfer.

Sources say he would only be open to a return to England if a convincing move opens up, and he would be cautious about his choices. Indeed, Leeds United have emerged as a potential destination.

But sources can now reveal that both Bayern Munich and Juventus have both had checks made on him – ready to pounce in case he truly looks ready to fully fulfil his potential in the game.

Parrott was once touted as the next Harry Kane at Spurs, but never managed to live up to those expectations, failing to score in just four senior appearances for the club.

Tottenham have big plans for emerging talent

While Tottenham did not keep long-term faith in Parrott, sources do expect them to stay patient with young forward Jamie Donley.

Donley is highly regarded at Spurs and there is still hope the 20-year-old – who is currently on loan at Stoke City – can make the grade in North London.

He scored his first senior goal for Northern Ireland in a 1-0 win over Luxembourg on Monday.

And Tottenham are keeping a close eye on his Potters performances across this season ahead of a fresh opportunity for him to impress next year.

He spent time at Leyton Orient last year but is now trying to make his presence known in the Championship as part of his progression path.

Spurs still believe he could make a name for himself in the future.

