Liverpool, Tottenham told brilliant Bundesliga attacking talent could be available for £40-50m

Liverpool and Tottenham have reportedly been told the asking price for top Bundesliga talent Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, who is currently making a huge name for himself at Borussia Dortmund.

The England Under-21 international is currently being chased by multiple clubs after scoring four goals and adding two assists in all competitions for Dortmund this season. But it’s in the Champions League where is currently making the biggest impressions, notching two times in as many outings for the German side.

And while Dortmund are not willing to sanction the sale of Bynoe-Gittens in the January transfer window, any clubs prepared to wait until the summer of 2025 have learned how much the exciting attacker will cost.

Liverpool and Tottenham are certainly two clubs who will be taking note, with Football Insider reporting that the former Manchester City academy product could be available for a fee of around £40-50million next summer.

The 20-year-old certainly has all the qualities to be a big hit in the Premier League, possessing tremendous pace and skill and is predominantly used as a left winger at Dortmund where he tends to cut inside onto his stronger right foot.

Bynoe-Gittens certainly made a big impression in Dortmund’s recent crushing win over Celtic in the Champions League, where he won his side a penalty in the 7-1 rout of the Scottish champions.

Premier League scouts were known to be in attendance for that game, such is the buzz surrounding the Englishman this early in his burgeoning career.

Liverpool and Spurs are unlikely to have it all their own way on their chase for the player though, with Chelsea also keeping tabs on Bynoe-Gittens in what could turn into a real scramble for his signature next summer.

Liverpool, Spurs hunting new winger signing

In terms of where Bynoe-Gittens would fit in at Anfield or the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, it’s no real surprise to see both clubs linked with a new wide man. Indeed, TT anticipated 12 months ago that big clubs would be scouting the player as his career progressed.

Liverpool are currently sweating over Mo Salah’s future, with the Reds legend out of contract next summer and available to speak to foreign clubs over a free transfer switch in 2025 from January.

Indeed, it’s looking increasingly likely that the 32-year-old will end his spectacular stay on Merseyside as Saudi Pro League clubs circle for his signature.

As for Tottenham, they are starting to plan for life without skipper Son Heung-min, who has looked a shadow of the player who has enjoyed so much personal success in north London.

The South Korean has been sidelined for the last few Spurs outings through injury but could return for Saturday’s visit of West Ham in the Premier League. However, he has looked laboured at times this season and appears to have lost a yard of pace and his ability to beat a man from his favoured left-wing berth.

And although it might be too soon to write of Son just yet, the fact that Tottenham signed Wilson Odobert from Burnley late in the summer transfer window suggests they are already looking at how they can build for the future in the wide areas.

Jamie Bynoe-Gittens is a top Premier League target

