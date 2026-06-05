Manchester City have absolutely ZERO concerns over the prospect of losing Erling Haaland to Real Madrid this summer despite more claims from unrepentant presidential candidate Enrique Riquelme, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

The Spanish businessman has repeatedly insisted that Haaland will join Real Madrid should he win the club’s upcoming presidential election, sparking fresh speculation surrounding the future of one of world football’s biggest stars.

However, City sources have underlined to TEAMtalk they have never taken Riquelme’s claims seriously and remain ‘entirely relaxed’ about Haaland’s situation.

Indeed, there was satisfaction within the player’s camp when a firm public response was issued on Thursday to reject suggestions that an agreement is already in place.

“Everything very entertaining but it’s NOT true. We wish the best to both candidates in the Real Madrid elections,” a statement from Haaland’s camp, including father Alfie Haaland and agent Rafaela Pimenta, read.

Despite that emphatic denial, Riquelme has refused to back down.

“Haaland’s camp denied the agreement? Well, it’s part of the game. It happened with Luis Figo too,” he said.

“I understand that they have to take care of the player and protect him within his club and his camp. That seems normal to me. But I’m telling you again: Erling Haaland will join Real Madrid if I’m president.”

Those comments, though, have done nothing to alter City’s position, though sources can explain why a move to Spain could be on the agenda at some point down the line, albeit not happening any time soon…

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Man City relaxed on Haaland position, but future LaLiga move is possible

TEAMtalk understands the Premier League champions remain completely comfortable with Haaland’s commitment to the club and have received no indication that the Norway international is seeking a move this summer.

As previously revealed by TEAMtalk, both Real Madrid and Barcelona have maintained an interest in Haaland for some time.

Sources have also confirmed that clauses do exist within the striker’s contract that could theoretically facilitate a future departure after he signed his landmark 10-year extension – and the most lucrative in the club’s history – in January 2025.

However, neither City nor Haaland ever envisaged a separation in 2026 when that agreement was signed.

The expectation on both sides was that the striker would remain a central figure in Manchester City’s project for years to come.

Sources close to the situation have reiterated to TEAMtalk that Haaland is fully focused on the upcoming World Cup finals with Norway and has no intention of allowing transfer speculation to distract from what could be a historic tournament for his country.

That is not to say Spain does not appeal, however. TEAMtalk understands that a move to LaLiga is something Haaland has considered as part of his long-term career ambitions and remains an option he could explore later in his career.

However, the comments being made by Riquelme right now must be treated as little more than a gimmick to curry favour with voters ahead of Real’s presidential elections this Sunday.

Indeed, Los Blancos, in particular, continue to admire the Scandinavian superstar and would undoubtedly be interested should he ever become available, but sources stress that such a move is not currently on Haaland’s radar.

For now, both player and club remain aligned, with City confident that their star striker will continue leading the line at the Etihad despite the latest noise emanating from Spain.

While Real Madrid’s presidential race may continue to generate headlines, Manchester City are treating the Haaland speculation as exactly that – speculation.

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