Andoni Iraola is set to become the new Liverpool manager

Liverpool have been told they can expect a far sexier brand of football under Andoni Iraola than that served up by Arne Slot, though sources can reveal the Dutchman is in contention to make an immediate return to work with a Premier League rival.

Dutchman Slot fell on his sword last weekend when Liverpool decided to sack him following an end-of-season review into what was ultimately deemed an unacceptable fall from grace.

With the defending 2025 Premier League champions suffering an almighty drop-off, club overlords, FSG, simply felt they had no other choice but to sack the Dutchman.

Wasting little time to decide on his successor, Liverpool moved rapidly and appointed Iraola, who quickly agreed personal terms and has signed a two-year deal at Anfield.

On Thursday, TEAMtalk revealed an agreement was set to be announced imminently, while also revealing how talks would soon revert to transfer targets with five electric additions on their summer wishlist.

Now with the 43-year-old officially in post, popular pundit Clinton Morrison sat down for an exclusive chat with TEAMtalk to give Liverpool an insight into what the Reds can expect.

“If you watch his Bournemouth teams, the way they press, the high intensity and the way they go after teams, even with the players that he’s got at Bournemouth, he’s got some good ones, but he’s going to have even better players at Liverpool, and they’re going to strengthen in the summer. I think it’s a great appointment for Liverpool,” Morrison told TEAMtalk in association with freebets.com.

“I know a lot of people are saying he’s never managed a big club like Liverpool, but he’s managed in the Premier League and taken a club like Bournemouth, with a capacity of 13,000, to finish sixth in the Premier League. So I think it’s a great appointment.”

Morrison added: “Definitely the football will be more entertaining. I’ve got loads of Liverpool fans, and they were screaming for Arne Slot to go ages ago…”

Morrison, though, does feel some sympathy for Slot over the sack, while TEAMtalk can reveal he may soon quickly bounce back into management…

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Explaining why Slot deserved more time, though Morrison admitted that, with supporters having turned on the Dutchman, there was very clearly no way back for him at Anfield and that FSG had no option but to axe him.

“I personally felt, give him time, he won you the Premier League. But I just feel when I’ve been to the ground this season, there were times they did not stick with him at all, booing him when decisions were never coming off.”

Assessing where it went wrong, Morrison added: “I think he was too reluctant to keep certain players on the pitch.

“Players like Curtis Jones and Rio Ngumoha, the fans wanted to see those two players on the pitch more, and he didn’t give them as much opportunity. He did at the end of the season, but when they were in a sticky patch, he should have been playing those players.

“He’ll probably go on and get another job. He’s won the Premier League with Liverpool so he can say that. But I just feel he needed a bit of a revamp. And you see some of the damaging statements that Salah made before he left. That’s a big thing for me. People do listen when Mo Salah speaks.”

With regards that other job, TEAMtalk can reveal that Slot is a contender for the vacancy at Premier League rivals Fulham.

The Cottagers have this week lost Marco Silva to Benfica, leaving them with a difficult gap to fill.

As a result, we’ve been informed that Slot is one name under consideration at Craven Cottage, while two other recently sacked former Premier League managers are also in contention.

With regard to Iraola, a pundit has revealed the role Jurgen Klopp had in the Basque tactician’s appointment at Anfield, though only after a dream announcement was dismissed.

With the incoming new Reds head coach working out how best to bring his high-octane football to life at Anfield, a journalist has revealed how Iraola dreams of bringing a £247m-rated Bournemouth trio with him to Anfield.

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