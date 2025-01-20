Man Utd accelerate signing of cheaper left-back after star says YES, with Liverpool given free run at superior option

Patrick Dorgu and Milos Kerkez could both be on the move in 2025

Manchester United have compromised in their attempts to sign a new left wing-back after opening talks, leaving Liverpool free to land a superior option United simply cannot afford, according to reports.

Both Man Utd and Liverpool are on the hunt for a new signing at left wing-back/left-back. United’s interest stems from lacking a specialised option for the wing-back role in Ruben Amorim’s 3-4-3 formation. Liverpool, meanwhile, are aware of the need to replace Andy Robertson who has looked well past his best this season.

A player in both clubs’ sights is Bournemouth ace, Milos Kerkez, who caught the eye with a stunning goal against Newcastle on Saturday.

Kerkez recently changed representation when signing with Fali Ramadani’s Lian Sports agency. TEAMtalk understands that was with a view to Kerkez securing a move to a bigger club at some stage in 2025.

Taking to X earlier this month, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano confirmed Dorgu, 20, is viewed by Man Utd as a cheaper and more gettable alternative to Kerkez and fellow target, Nuno Mendes (PSG).

“Manchester United keep looking at LWBs as they’ve also added Denmark international Patrick Dorgu to their list,” reported Romano.

“Milos Kerkez and Nuno Mendes, higher on the list but more expensive. Dorgu, monitored by Man Utd scouts in the recent months.”

And according to fresh updates from multiple sources, Dorgu is the player Man Utd are moving for.

The news was originally broken by Corriere dello Sport who stated Man Utd are ‘negotiating with Lecce the purchase of Dorgu, one left winger for another: it could be the week of the deal.’

The other left winger the piece referred to is Alejandro Garnacho who could be heading to Napoli.

Dorgu can play a variety of positions, though would line up at left wing-back if brought to Old Trafford.

And per updates from Fabrizio Romano and David Ornstein, a deal is quickly taking shape.

Firstly, Ornstein reported Man Utd are ‘in talks’ for Dorgu, while Romano added the club’s unofficial talks will soon become official.

Romano also clarified speculation on how much Dorgu will cost, claiming Lecce hope to collect €40m/£33.8m if cashing in.

And crucially for Man Utd, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Fraser Fletcher, has been informed Dorgu wants to join Man Utd.

Liverpool get free run at Milos Kerkez

Of course, it’s not impossible that Man Utd sign Dorgu this month and return for Kerkez in the summer. However, with so many positions at United requiring attention, a move for Dorgu would appear to rule United out of the running for Kerkez too.

Indeed, Romano summed up the situation on X when stating Dorgu is “high on [Man Utd’s] list as Kerkez and Nuno Mendes are still too expensive.”

Man Utd removing themselves from the race to sign Kerkez would certainly come as welcome news over at Anfield.

As mentioned, the Reds are seeking a successor for Andy Robertson, though are reluctant to pull the trigger this month.

Liverpool don’t wish to have three senior left-backs in their squad at the same time and would much prefer to wait until the summer before refreshing the ranks.

And if Man Utd move for Dorgu, Liverpool can afford to stick to their plans and move for Kerkez next summer.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Bournemouth will demand ‘at least’ £40m for Kerkez.

If he continues to put in superb displays like the one against Newcastle on Saturday, that price tag will rise and rise between now and the end of the season.

Latest Man Utd and Liverpool news – Antony exit agreed / Rayan Cherki interest

In other news, Antony is heading to Real Betis after an agreement between Man Utd and the Spanish side was struck.

The full details in that move – including the more favourable terms United successfully negotiated – can be found here.

Elsewhere, Liverpool have reportedly expressed their interest in signing Lyon maverick, Rayan Cherki.

The dazzling star can be signed for just €22.5m/£19m this month, with that ‘bargain’ price tag only so low due to alleged attitude concerns with the player.