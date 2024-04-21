Man Utd gatecrash stunning Man City move for German ace who’ll shatter both clubs’ transfer records

Jamal Musiala is wanted by both Man Utd and Man City

Manchester United have joined Manchester City in the race to sign Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala, while sources in Germany have delivered the inside track on whether a transfer is viable.

Musiala has rapidly developed into an ultra-effective attacker in Munich. The 21-year-old joined Bayern from Chelsea in 2019 and is the latest in a long line of stars the Blues appear to have let go too soon. Indeed, Declan Rice, Kevin De Bruyne and Mohamed Salah are among the Premier League’s elite at present and all were once on Chelsea’s books.

Musiala is already the go-to man for the German national side and has racked up 19 goal contributions in 36 matches for Bayern this term.

The versatile star has deputised on the left wing of late, though is at his potent best when operating as an attacking midfielder.

The Guardian recently reported Man City have installed Musiala as their No 1 attacking target for the summer and will spare no expense when attempting to unlock his signing.

City may yet finish the season with a flourish and scoop a domestic double. However, the Guardian stated there is a growing sense at the Etihad that Pep Guardiola’s side need fresh impetus in attack.

Jeremy Doku lacks end product, while Jack Grealish has failed to justify his colossal £100m price tag. Kevin De Bruyne is beginning to struggle with injuries, Bernardo Silva is attracting heavyweight transfer interest and Matheus Nunes has been a relative non-factor since his £53m arrival from Wolves.

The report suggested City are yet to adequately replace Ilkay Gundogan and Riyad Mahrez and as such, big money will be made available for attacking additions at season’s end.

However, according to a fresh update out of Spain (as cited by Caught Offside), Man City will face competition for Musiala from near neighbours Man Utd.

Little else is reported on the matter aside from the claim Man Utd have entered the race to sign the Bayern superstar.

If Bayern let it be known a deal can be made, further competition will also come by way of Real Madrid and PSG.

Will Bayern cash in?

Understandably, Bayern are reluctant in the extreme to lose a player who could be the cornerstone of their team for the next decade.

Taking to X on Friday, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reported: “Bayern remain clear on their plan for Jamal Musiala: no intention to sell their gem this summer.

“New contract proposal to be submitted soon as it will include important salary increase plus add-ons.

“Top clubs in England and Spain keep following Jamal; but no talks now.”

Musiala’s existing contract expires in the summer of 2026. But per the Guardian, Bayern could face an uphill struggle in convincing Musiala to pen fresh terms.

Bayern surrendered their 11-year stranglehold on the Bundesliga to Bayer Leverkusen last weekend. They have advanced to the semi-finals of the Champions League, though haven’t reached the final since 2020.

As such, the report concluded Bayern may meet resistance when attempting to convince Musiala over their level of ambition.

If it becomes clear Musiala wants to seek a fresh challenge, a sale this summer to maximise Bayern’s profits while there’s still two years remaining on the player’s contract would make sense.

To that end, the Spanish report concluded Bayern will hold out for a mammoth €120m/£103.5m transfer fee.

A switch on that scale would break the transfer record at both Manchester clubs. City’s biggest buy is the £100m paid to sign Grealish. Man Utd’s most expensive ever purchase remains the £89.3m paid to sign Paul Pogba.

