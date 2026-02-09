Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo has left former Red Devils boss Ruben Amorim completely ’embarrassed’ by his performances under interim Old Trafford chief Michael Carrick, according to former Arsenal and England striker Ian Wright.

Mainoo did not start a Premier League game under Amorim this season but has been an ever-present in Carrick’s line-up so far, with United having notched four wins in a row to boost their Champions League qualification hopes.

The England star produced another excellent performance in Man Utd‘s 2-0 win over 10-man Tottenham on Saturday, further highlighting Amorim’s blunder in not giving him more opportunities after Mainoo had been considering a January window exit.

Current Serie A champions Napoli were keen on a move for the 20-year-old talent, but Mainoo now looks set for an extended run in Carrick’s side alongside the equally impressive Casemiro.

And speaking after the clash with Spurs, Wright told Premier League Productions: “This is the quality of Kobbie Mainoo and we saw that when he got into the team, the England team, he played in the Euros at 18, we know the quality he’s got.

“Everybody was confused with what was happening under Ruben Amorim. Because when you look at him, someone who’s not played, coming into a Man United side that’s not in great form, to play in that midfield which is where all the questions have been around… just the quality.

“You’re listening to Bruno [Fernandes] saying they’ve been given the freedom to express themselves because they’re good players. And Kobbie is a very, very good player and I’m just pleased we’re seeing that now.

“I think it’s very embarrassing for Ruben Amorim, if we’re going to be totally honest. Because what we seeing now is a Man United youth product not given the opportunity to play and very, very close to leaving the club.

“He [Mainoo] was brilliant today [Saturday], magnificent.”

Berbatov backs Carrick to take Mainoo to the next level

Meanwhile, former Red Devils frontman Dimitar Berbatov has backed Carrick to improve Mainoo’s game under his guidance for the remainder of the campaign and potentially beyond, if he gets the permanent position.

“When I was watching him today [Saturday], not only today, he’s constantly scanning the pitch, constantly scanning where he is, where his teammates are, making that picture in his head so he knows exactly when the ball how to play one touch, two touch,’ Berbatov said.

“He’s very clever slowing the game when the game needs to be slowed down, draw the opposition towards him then pass the ball. This way it frees the space in the opposition half.

“Again, very happy that he stayed at United, we are not forced to watch him play for another team because now we can see how good he really is and I think he can become even better.”

Mainoo will be back in action for United on Tuesday evening when United head to Carrick’s former club West Ham United.

