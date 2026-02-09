Liverpool manager Arne Slot has been told his job remains safe for now after a top journalist shared FSG’s thinking in the wake of Sunday’s late home defeat to Manchester City which left the Reds five points adrift of the top four – though Jamie Carragher has named two ways in which the sack could come about with rapid effect.

The reigning Premier League champions looked to be on their way to a vital win after a Dominik Szoboszlai wonder-goal on 74 minutes put Liverpool 1-0 up with a win that would not just edge them ever closer to their top four goal, but also end deliver a killer blow to Man City’s chances of usurping Arsenal for title glory.

However, a spirited late fightback, with goals from Bernardo Silva (84) and an Erling Haaland penalty (90+3), saw Pep Guardiola’s side pinch the most unlikely of wins – and the margin of victory could have been even greater but for one of the most bizarre VAR calls in the history of football that saw Rayan Cherki denied a third.

For Liverpool, it was their eighth defeat in 25 games this season, a chastening experience given how the club waltzed to title glory last season. And such has been their woeful form this season, Slot has seen his job called into question on more than one occasion.

With our correspondent Fraser Fletcher confirming last month that Xabi Alonso has said yes to a sensational Anfield return if the opportunity arises, Slot now once again finds his job on the line after winning just one of their last seven Premier League games.

However, according to trusted Liverpool FC journalist, David Lynch, FSG have no immediate plans to sack Slot in the wake of Sunday’s demoralising defeat.

Posting on X, he wrote at 8.26pm on Sunday February 8: ‘The word from Liverpool is that Arne Slot is safe, but I don’t really buy the idea he can afford endless poor performances and bad results until the end of the season. Today was both, in my opinion.’

That view is also shared by Jamie Carragher, while another former Liverpool player also thinks Slot is on borrowed time…

Arne Slot sack: Jamie Carragher names two reasons why the axe could fall

According to Carragher, Liverpool bosses have made it clear that Slot is safe for now, but speaking on Sky Sports in the aftermath of Sunday’s defeat, he admitted “the situation could change if Liverpool crash out the FA Cup and Champions League” and that right now “Liverpool have it all to do if they are to qualify for the Champions League again next season”.

Another former Liverpool star, Jermaine Pennant, also thinks Slot is still lucky to have a job.

“It might seem harsh that he is one of the favourites to get the sack after he won the title last season, but that’s the way it is when you are Liverpool manager,” Pennant exclusively told TEAMtalk.

“When you win the league, you have to be up there the following season and trying to defend it, but the performances have not been good enough.

“I think if it wasn’t for him winning the league, I think he would have been sacked by now. That’s put a bit of money in the bank for him.

“The drop off is huge from last season. They are currently outside of the top five places for a Champions League spot. That’s not good enough for Liverpool Football Club.

“They have been losing at home, drawing against Burnley at Anfield, and those kinds of performances should not be happening after Liverpool spent all that money last summer.”

Speaking to Match of the Day, Slot said of the defeat: “A lot has happened, which is normal in this fixture. For us, we are disappointed to come away without a result

“In the first half, Manchester City were the better team without creating many big chances but they had the ball more in our half. In the second half, we were on top and had good moments. We went 1-0 up and hardly gave anything away. Just before the end, a deflected cross falls good for them, and it’s 1-1. We tried to prevent, but they won the first header. Good anticipation from Bernardo [Silva] and good finish.

“We are getting almost used to conceding a goal in extra time; it happened again today.”

Asked if he can take any positives from the defeat, he replied: “Of course. In the second half we pressed really high and played good football. You cannot compare this game with three or four months ago, we have improved so much, but we need to improve the results.

“So many times this year we haven’t got what I think we deserve, and this is another time.”

