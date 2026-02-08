Tottenham Hotspur and Randal Kolo Muani look destined to go their separate ways, with sources telling TEAMtalk that the club have “little intention” of making the Frenchman’s stay permanent – a stance that played a major role in his desire to leave during the January window.

Juventus pushed hard to re‑sign the 27‑year‑old last month and remain the most likely destination for him at the end of the season.

The Serie A giants have maintained contact throughout, convinced that Kolo Muani’s future lies away from north London.

The forward himself has long believed he has no long‑term place at Spurs, and the club’s handling of the situation has done little to change that perception. Tottenham were, in theory, open to letting him depart in January, but no viable move materialised.

With a World Cup looming, Kolo Muani is increasingly anxious about his prospects of making Didier Deschamps’s final squad. To force his way in, he knows he must deliver in a Spurs shirt – something that has eluded him so far.

The numbers tell the story. Kolo Muani is still waiting for his first Premier League goal or assist after 17 appearances, though his Champions League form has been more encouraging, with three goals and two assists in Europe.

Regardless of how the remainder of the campaign unfolds, TEAMtalk understands he will return to parent club Paris Saint‑Germain this summer, where he still has two years left on his current deal.

Juventus, however, are already positioning themselves to strike.

