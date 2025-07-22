Barcelona star Robert Lewandowski feels threatened by the signing of Marcus Rashford, with reports providing insight on how Hansi Flick plans to use his new attacking weapon.

Barcelona have swooped for Rashford after missing out on Athletic Club’s Nico Williams and Luis Diaz of Liverpool. The Spanish champions agreed personal terms with Williams, only to be left stunned when he signed a mammoth new 10-year contract with Athletic.

Barca also made an approach for Diaz but were rebuffed by Liverpool. Flick’s side do not have the funds needed to convince Liverpool to sell Diaz, with Bayern Munich having since emerged as his main suitors.

Instead, Barca have agreed a deal with Manchester United for Rashford, who is not part of Ruben Amorim’s plans at Old Trafford.

They will sign him on an initial loan that includes an option to buy for summer 2026 worth €30million (£26m / $35m). Rashford has agreed to take a 15 per cent pay cut and Barca will cover all of his wages.

The England star has completed his medical and is expected to take part in his first Barca training session today (Tuesday), with the transfer also due to be officially announced.

According to Catalan source El Nacional, Barca boss Flick is planning to ‘rotate more’ at centre-forward now that Rashford has been captured.

Current No 9 Lewandowski ‘feels challenged’ by Barca landing Rashford and is wary that he could spend more time on the bench in the new season.

It is likely to be Lewandowski’s last campaign at the LaLiga giants and he does not want to go out on a whimper. As such, the Polish icon has sent ‘a clear and resounding warning to Flick’ that he does not want to be rotated by putting in excellent performances in pre-season training.

Lewandowski has shown he is ‘fitter than ever’, impressing coaches with his training intensity. Flick has been impressed by the shape Lewandowski is in, despite the fact he is 36 years old and nearing retirement.

The two-time European Golden Boot winner wants to ‘go out on a high’ at Barca and is doing all he can to make that possible. But it remains to be seen if this will work given Flick is reportedly planning to hand Rashford opportunities at centre-forward in the coming weeks.

If El Nacional are to be believed, then Rashford and Ferran Torres will provide Lewandowski with competition up front, while also covering for Raphinha at left wing and Lamine Yamal on the right flank.

Barcelona deciding how to use Marcus Rashford

Although, there are conflicting reports on how Rashford will be used. As per Sport newspaper, Rashford has actually been signed as a left winger to provide Raphinha with competition and cover.

Raphinha played 57 times in all competitions last season and needs support, with Rashford set to provide just that.

Sport’s report adds that Flick can utilise Dani Olmo as a false nine, which means Rashford might not be needed centrally as much as previously thought.

More clarity will emerge in the coming weeks as Barca play their pre-season fixtures. The club’s eagle-eyed fans will want to see how Rashford is used and whether he looks on top form.

The 27-year-old will do all he can to make a permanent transfer to Barca a reality. TEAMtalk revealed that he was already angling for a move to Barca in February, having only just joined Aston Villa during the winter window.

Rashford viewed his temporary Villa move as a stepping stone, having decided on Barca as his ideal next destination when leaving boyhood club United.

